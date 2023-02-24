The top two have a cup final to look forward to on Sunday, while Hearts and Hibs have the weekend off.

Not to worry, there's still plenty going on in the Scottish Premiership with the focus on the fight for survival, so here are just a few of the things to look out for.

Game of the weekend - Ross County v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

The bottom two meet in Dingwall, with Dundee United just one point adrift of Ross County.

The visitors have lost four on the trot in the league, while County have suffered two narrow defeats on the road after taking four points from their past two at home.

United have had the better of the two previous meetings this season, picking up a point in the Highlands in mid-October and enjoying a 3-0 win at Tannadice over the festive period.

United are unbeaten in their past six Premiership visits to Dingwall (W4 D2) since going down 2-1 in August 2015.

Indeed, County have only managed one victory in their past 12 league meetings with Dundee United anywhere (D2 L9) and have picked up the fewest points in the division (six from 10 games) since the winter break.

That said, United have only won once on the road this term and confidence looks in short supply after the results of recent weeks.

It might not be a classic, but the stakes are sky high.

Player to watch - Tony Watt (St Mirren)

Tony Watt is searching for his first St Mirren goal

Tony Watt has scored in both of his last two Premiership games against St Johnstone while at Dundee United.

The 29-year-old has never scored in three straight appearances against a top-flight opponent before.

He is yet to get off the mark in five loan appearances for St Mirren, but has been growing in influence, starting the last two.

Manager spotlight - Stuart Kettlewell (Motherwell)

The new Motherwell boss is looking for a hat-trick of wins, having earned the job with back-to-back home successes against St Mirren and Hearts in an interim capacity.

Now Kettlewell has two big away games against relegation rivals, starting at Rugby Park before a trip to his former club Ross County. Take four points or more from those and the Fir Park faithful will be breathing much easier.

Kilmarnock have collected 21 of their 23 points on their own patch and came from behind to beat Well when the sides met in Ayrshire in August.

Excluding penalties, a league-high 43% of Kilmarnock's Premiership goals this season have come from set-pieces (9/21), while Motherwell have conceded 28% of theirs (11/39) from such situations, so Kettlewell may well be putting on extra sessions for his defenders.