Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Two games involving both Partick Thistle and Arbroath are among four Scottish Championship matches brought forward 24 hours for live coverage on the BBC Scotland channel.

Cameras will be at Arbroath's Gayfield Park for Greenock Morton's visit, now on Friday 17 March.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle host Partick on 24 March.

It is back to Gayfield for Ayr United's 31 March visit, while Queen's Park visit their Glasgow rivals on 7 April.

All games will kick-off at 19:45 GMT.