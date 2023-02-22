Close menu
Arnold Clark Cup
South KoreaSouth Korea0ItalyItaly1

Arnold Clark Cup: South Korea v Italy

Women's Football

Line-ups

South Korea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Kim
  • 2Choo
  • 20Kim
  • 6Lim
  • 16Jang
  • 13Lee
  • 8Kim
  • 11Choe
  • 12Kang
  • 10Ji
  • 7Son

Substitutes

  • 3Hong
  • 4Shim
  • 5Kim
  • 9Park
  • 14Jang
  • 15Park
  • 17Jang
  • 19Lee
  • 21Ryu
  • 22Ko
  • 23Lee
  • 24Bae
  • 25Chun
  • 26Kim

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Baldi
  • 2Bergamaschi
  • 3Filangeri
  • 5Linari
  • 19Lenzini
  • 18Caruso
  • 6Giugliano
  • 21Greggi
  • 7Cantore
  • 9Giacinti
  • 15Serturini

Substitutes

  • 1Giuliani
  • 4Galli
  • 8Rosucci
  • 10Girelli
  • 11Bonansea
  • 12Schroffenegger
  • 13Cafferata
  • 14Bonfantini
  • 16Polli
  • 17Boattin
  • 20Piemonte
  • 23Salvai
  • 24Catena
  • 25Orsi
  • 26Severini
Referee:
Andreza de Siqueira

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth KoreaAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Manuela Giugliano (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Choe Yu-Ri (Korea Republic).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Annamaria Serturini (Italy).

  4. Post update

    Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sofia Cantore with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Annamaria Serturini (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Valentina Bergamaschi (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Annamaria Serturini (Italy).

  10. Post update

    Kang Chae-Rim (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Annamaria Serturini (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea Republic).

  13. Post update

    Martina Lenzini (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea Republic).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Martina Lenzini (Italy).

  16. Post update

    Kang Chae-Rim (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Giada Greggi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Choe Yu-Ri (Korea Republic).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Son Hwa-Yeon (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Choe Yu-Ri with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Italy. Valentina Giacinti tries a through ball, but Annamaria Serturini is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 22nd February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22006156
2Belgium22004226
3Italy310234-13
4South Korea300317-60
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

