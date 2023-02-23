Match ends, Manchester United 2, Barcelona 1.
Manchester United produced a memorable second-half comeback to reach the Europa League last 16 and knock out Barcelona in the process.
Brazilian duo Fred and Antony, who came on as a half-time substitute, both drilled home low first-time shots in front of an ecstatic Stretford End.
It was a victory that looked so unlikely at half-time as Barcelona led thanks to Robert Lewandowski's 18th-minute penalty after Bruno Fernandes' needless foul on Alejandro Balde.
But Antony's arrival for struggling forward Wout Weghost changed the course of the tie as it injected more pace into United's attacks, which the La Liga leaders failed to deal with.
Erik ten Hag's side now move on to Wembley, where they will look to collect their first silverware since 2017 when they face Newcastle in the EFL Cup final.
For Barcelona, it was the first time they have been eliminated from European competition without reaching the last 16 since 1998-1999, which is not quite what president Joan Laporta had in mind when he pulled all those economic levers last year.
Fred the red menace
Fred has had plenty of detractors since his £47m move to United from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018.
The chances are if Christian Eriksen had not been ruled out until the end of April through injury, he wouldn't even have started this game.
Yet, as Ten Hag has admitted, anyone capable of playing regularly for Brazil has to be a good player and this was one of those occasions when he proved it.
Fred's goal was an excellent effort as he moved into space on the edge of the area, unseen by Barca's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who United spent so long trying to sign in the summer.
When De Jong did come across to pressure his opponent after Fernandes had played a superb through ball, he was too late to prevent Fred drilling home the equaliser.
The goal transformed the contest. Fred then used his energy to break down Barcelona counter attacks, make surging runs that unsettled the visitors and even did the simple passing right, which he quite often gets wrong.
Fred also followed up Alejandro Garnacho in having a shot blocked before a third effort from Antony brought their second goal and allowed United to join Arsenal in the last-16 draw.
Whoever they get, the first leg will be at home on 9 March.
Ten Hag's decisive half-time switch
Ten Hag has praised Weghorst for his industry but at this level - a Champions League game in all but name - he looked what he is, an emergency signing brought in at relatively little expense to plug a gap created by Cristiano Ronaldo's unscheduled exit before someone more suitable comes in next summer.
The continued injury absence of Anthony Martial means Weghorst is having to play a more prominent role than Ten Hag envisaged and it weakens his team overall.
It was no surprise Antony replaced him at half-time, nor that the hosts' performance should improve so markedly as a result.
There were still some nervy moments, with De Gea producing a fine save to deny Jules Kounde after Jadon Sancho had failed to track the France defender and Raphael Varane booting Lewandowski's shot away from danger in injury time when it might have been rolling in.
But it was Ten Hag and his coaching staff celebrating at the final whistle.
The Dutchman has evidently transformed fortunes at a club that appeared to be going nowhere fast 12 months ago, although he knows it does need some silverware to really underline that they are on the right track.
John Motson RIP
Manchester United paid tribute to legendary BBC commentator John Motson at Old Trafford.
The club placed a picture of Motson, who died on Thursday, on one of the tables in the area of the press box where the broadcast media sit, together with a candle in Motson's honour.
Player of the match
AntonyAntony
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
5.32
Barcelona
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameLewandowskiAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number22Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number21Player nameF de JongAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number1Player nameter StegenAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number23Player nameKoundéAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number19Player nameKessieAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number4Player nameAraújoAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number28Player nameBaldeAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number5Player nameBusquetsAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number15Player nameChristensenAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number20Player nameRobertoAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number11Player nameF TorresAverage rating
4.35
- Squad number10Player nameAnsu FatiAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number17Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
4.01
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forDalotat 67'minutes
- 19Varane
- 6Li Martínez
- 23Shaw
- 17Fred
- 18CasemiroBooked at 86mins
- 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 60mins
- 25SanchoSubstituted forGarnachoat 67'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 10RashfordSubstituted forMcTominayat 88'minutes
- 27WeghorstSubstituted forAntonyat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 5Maguire
- 12Malacia
- 15Sabitzer
- 20Dalot
- 21Antony
- 22Heaton
- 28Pellistri
- 36Elanga
- 39McTominay
- 49Garnacho
- 73Mainoo
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4AraújoSubstituted forAlonsoat 82'minutes
- 15Christensen
- 28Balde
- 19Kessie
- 5BusquetsBooked at 83mins
- 21F de Jong
- 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 75'minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 71mins
- 20RobertoBooked at 60minsSubstituted forF Torresat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Ansu Fati
- 11F Torres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 29Casadó
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Barcelona 1.
Post update
Offside, Barcelona. Frenkie de Jong tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Marcos Alonso (Barcelona).
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United).
Post update
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).
Post update
Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Scott McTominay replaces Marcus Rashford.
Booking
Casemiro (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United).
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Marcos Alonso replaces Ronald Araújo.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
