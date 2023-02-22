Match ends, China PR 0, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion made her Republic of Ireland debut in Wednesday's 0-0 friendly draw with China in Algeciras.
Louise Quinn headed against the crossbar in the best chance of the first half from Katie McCabe's corner.
Both sides had goals ruled out as Xiao Yuyi netted in the second half but was deemed to be offside.
China goalkeeper Huan Xu punched the ball into her own net from a corner but was saved by the referee's whistle.
The friendly in Algeciras is part of the Republic's training camp in Spain as World Cup preparations continue, where Vera Pauw's side will make their debut at a major tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
Five months before their World Cup opener with co-hosts Australia, manager Pauw handed debuts to Mannion and Perth Glory defender Deborah-Anne de la Harpe, who qualifies for the Repulc through her County Antrim-born grandmother.
The low-key first half was perhaps understandable given the lack of international football for both sides. After a behind-closed-doors friendly with Germany earlier in the camp, Pauw's team were playing their first official friendly since November while China, ranked 14th in the world, were playing only their second game in seven months.
It was Birmingham City defender Quinn who came closest to breaking the deadlock when her powerful header rattled the crossbar from McCabe's corner midway through the half.
Linhwei Yao, who was earlier booked for a scything challenge on Denise O'Sullivan, tested the gloves of Courtney Brosnan from a well-worked short corner, but Quinn was involved again as the Republic recycled the ball following Megan Campbell's long throw, and the defender's looping header was gathered by Huan Xu.
US-born Marissa Sheva, 25, was handed her debut by Pauw as one of three half-time substitutes, but it was centurion Quinn who was called into action at the other end when she blocked Lin Yan Zhang's goal-bound shot.
After a lull in proceedings, both sides had goals ruled out in the matter of three minutes. Xiao Yuyi scored on 61 minutes but the assistant referee flagged for offside, before Xu punched into her net from an Irish corner and was a touch fortunate that Jason Barcello's whistle for a foul saved her from an embarrassing own goal.
Brosnan pulled off a superb point-blank save to deny Jiahui Lou from close range after a mix-up in the Irish defence and Megan Campbell's free-kick failed to trouble Xu in the closing stages.
Line-ups
China
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Xu
- 2LiBooked at 90minsSubstituted forGaoat 90+2'minutes
- 3WangSubstituted forWuat 72'minutes
- 4Wang
- 33Chen
- 20XiaoSubstituted forSadikat 72'minutes
- 10Zhang
- 16YaoBooked at 22minsSubstituted forYangat 45'minutes
- 6Zhang
- 14Lou
- 11WangSubstituted forZhangat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zhu
- 5Wu
- 8Yao
- 9Shen
- 13Yang
- 15Wu
- 17Liu
- 19Zhang
- 23Gao
- 24Pan
- 26Gu
- 27Sadik
- 30Li
- 31Fang
- 32Ou
R. of Ireland
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Brosnan
- 26De La HarpeSubstituted forO'Gormanat 45'minutes
- 25MannionSubstituted forCaldwellat 70'minutes
- 4Quinn
- 6Connolly
- 5Campbell
- 20LarkinSubstituted forShevaat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 12AggSubstituted forLittlejohnat 45'minutes
- 10O'Sullivan
- 11McCabe
- 14PayneSubstituted forCarusaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Scott
- 3Walsh
- 7Caldwell
- 8Littlejohn
- 9Barrett
- 13O'Gorman
- 15Quinn
- 16Moloney
- 17Finn
- 18Atkinson
- 19Nolan
- 21Grant
- 22Carusa
- 23Walsh
- 24Sheva
- Referee:
- Jason Barcelo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, China PR 0, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
Booking
Marissa Sheva (Republic of Ireland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Zhang Linyan (China PR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marissa Sheva (Republic of Ireland Women).
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Gao Chen.
Substitution
Substitution, China PR. Gao Chen replaces Li Mengwen.
Booking
Li Mengwen (China PR) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Li Mengwen (China PR).
Post update
Ruesha Littlejohn (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Republic of Ireland Women. Conceded by Wang Linlin.
Post update
Foul by Li Mengwen (China PR).
Post update
Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Xu Huan (China PR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Zhang Linyan (China PR) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zhang Xin with a cross.
Post update
Zhang Linyan (China PR) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wu Haiyan (China PR) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, China PR. Conceded by Megan Connolly.
