Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion made her Republic of Ireland debut in Wednesday's 0-0 friendly draw with China in Algeciras.

Louise Quinn headed against the crossbar in the best chance of the first half from Katie McCabe's corner.

Both sides had goals ruled out as Xiao Yuyi netted in the second half but was deemed to be offside.

China goalkeeper Huan Xu punched the ball into her own net from a corner but was saved by the referee's whistle.

The friendly in Algeciras is part of the Republic's training camp in Spain as World Cup preparations continue, where Vera Pauw's side will make their debut at a major tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Five months before their World Cup opener with co-hosts Australia, manager Pauw handed debuts to Mannion and Perth Glory defender Deborah-Anne de la Harpe, who qualifies for the Repulc through her County Antrim-born grandmother.

The low-key first half was perhaps understandable given the lack of international football for both sides. After a behind-closed-doors friendly with Germany earlier in the camp, Pauw's team were playing their first official friendly since November while China, ranked 14th in the world, were playing only their second game in seven months.

It was Birmingham City defender Quinn who came closest to breaking the deadlock when her powerful header rattled the crossbar from McCabe's corner midway through the half.

Linhwei Yao, who was earlier booked for a scything challenge on Denise O'Sullivan, tested the gloves of Courtney Brosnan from a well-worked short corner, but Quinn was involved again as the Republic recycled the ball following Megan Campbell's long throw, and the defender's looping header was gathered by Huan Xu.

US-born Marissa Sheva, 25, was handed her debut by Pauw as one of three half-time substitutes, but it was centurion Quinn who was called into action at the other end when she blocked Lin Yan Zhang's goal-bound shot.

After a lull in proceedings, both sides had goals ruled out in the matter of three minutes. Xiao Yuyi scored on 61 minutes but the assistant referee flagged for offside, before Xu punched into her net from an Irish corner and was a touch fortunate that Jason Barcello's whistle for a foul saved her from an embarrassing own goal.

Brosnan pulled off a superb point-blank save to deny Jiahui Lou from close range after a mix-up in the Irish defence and Megan Campbell's free-kick failed to trouble Xu in the closing stages.