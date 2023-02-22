Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Rob Atkinson began his career in the youth academy of French side Cannes

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has confirmed that defender Rob Atkinson ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in Friday's draw at Sunderland.

The injury means that Atkinson, 24, will require surgery and will not play again for the Robins this season.

"He's going to have to wait a couple of weeks before he can have surgery, to let it settle down," Pearson told the club's website.

Atkinson played only 13 minutes at Sunderland before his injury.

"It's a blow for him and for us, and I really feel for him but we'll have to deal with it," added Pearson.

The defender, who joined the Robins from Oxford United in July 2021, has played 31 times for the club this season.