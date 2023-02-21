Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is considering his future with Arsenal after becoming increasingly frustrated by his lack of action, with a possible £30m summer switch to Newcastle United being mooted for the 25-year-old. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren says there will be "no immediate changes" at Tannadice as the club are set to stand by sporting director Tony Asghar and head coach Liam Fox despite fan protests before Tuesday's annual meeting. (The Courier) external-link

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts is due to have a question and answer session with Jurgen Klopp and his assistant, Pep Lijnders, following Liverpool's 5-2 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid as part of the Scots' pro-licence course set up by the Football Association of Wales. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon, who has been out of work since being sacked by Cypriot club Omonia in October, is keen to get back into the dugout - but insists nothing is taking his fancy at the moment despite being linked with the vacancies at Aberdeen and Motherwell. (Football Betting via Football Scotland) external-link

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors captain Hong Jeong-ho has revealed that he advised 25-year-old South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung to snub a move to Europe in January amid interest from Celtic and concentrate on his fitness in the K-League until pursuing a transfer in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United striker Rory MacLeod has held signing talks with Fulham, with the Scottish Premiership club having agreed a six-figure transfer deal with add-ons for the 17-year-old, who would move to the Premier League club in the summer. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Robbie Deas, who is out of contract this summer, is a target for Livingston after the 22-year-old returned to fitness after a leg break. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson wants to extend 25-year-old defender James Brown's contract beyond the end of this season. (The Courier) external-link

Scots DJ Ewan McVicar has revealed that he visited Jota's house to teach the Celtic winger, with whom he shares an accountant, how to become a DJ. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Michael Beale has told his players who are fighting to be fit for the Viaplay Cup final against Celtic on Sunday to be honest with him about their physical condition and to guard against "bravado". (The National) external-link

Portuguese goalkeeper Joel Pereira, currently with Waalwijk in Netherlands, has admitted he has regrets about not performing at his best on loan to Heart of Midlothian from Manchester United, but the 26-year-old has lauded the atmosphere at Scottish football grounds and the Premiership club. (World Football Index) external-link

Partick Thistle are taking action to extend their players' contracts by a matter of days after an administrative error came to light that could have left the Championship club struggling to fulfil their fixture list this season. (The Herald) external-link