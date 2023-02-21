Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Larne win game in hand at Ballymena to extend lead

Larne extended their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership to six points after a comprehensive 3-0 win at Ballymena United.

Lee Bonis gave the table-toppers the lead with an emphatic finish five minutes before the interval.

An own goal from Ryan Waide less than two minutes into the second half put Larne in a commanding position.

Andrew Ryan notched his third goal in as many games to wrap up a routine three points for Tiernan Lynch's men.

After a bright opening from both sides, Ballymena's Jordan Williamson was the first keeper to be seriously tested on 17 minutes when he dived low to his right to hold a powerful downward Bonis header from a Leroy Millar cross.

Larne slowly started to build momentum as the half wore on and they went in front five minutes before the interval.

Full-back Graham Kelly took a quick throw-in down the left flank to Ryan and when the Scottish striker cut the ball back into the penalty area, it was met with an emphatic left-footed finish by Bonis.

Ballymena's hopes of getting back into the game suffered a catastrophic blow just over a minute into the second period.

Joe Thomson's corner was flicked on by Bonis and the ball appeared to ricochet off unfortunate Ballymena striker Waide before ending up in the back of the net.

January signing Ryan came close to adding a third almost straightaway while Albert Watson's towering header was held by Williamson.

The visitors eventually clinched victory on 73 minutes when Leroy Millar dispossessed Jordan Gibson deep in the Ballymena half before releasing skipper Tomas Cosgrove on the overlap and his low cross was diverted home by Ryan.

Ballymena, who are at home to Crusaders on Saturday, are now seven league games without a win, while Larne make the short journey to neighbours Carrick Rangers at the weekend.