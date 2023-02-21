Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls's 26-goal forward Lorne Bickley is their top-scorer this season

Jersey Bulls consolidated third place in Combined Counties Premier South with a 2-1 win at Alton.

Top scorner Lorne Bickley got his 26th goal of the season as he calmly put the islanders ahead after 21 minutes.

The striker missed two great chances soon after before winning a 42nd-minute penalty which Luke Campbell converted.

Scott Sanderson's 67th-minute free-kick got Alton back into it, but the islanders held on to extend their unbeaten run in the league to 10 games.