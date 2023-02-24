Last updated on .From the section Football

Yassine En-Neyah helped Shelbourne win the Irish title before joining Waterford in January 2022

Truro City have signed former Republic of Ireland youth international Yassine En-Neyah on a free transfer.

The Moroccan-born 22-year-old, who joins after leaving Irish side Waterford, can play in an attacking midfield role or as a winger.

He joined Nottingham Forest's youth academy in 2017 and played once for the two-time European champions against Chelsea in the FA Cup in 2020.

He left Forest in 2021 and went on to play for Shelbourne before Waterford.

En-Neyah is Truro's second new signing this week after teenage Bristol Rovers striker Harvey Greenslade joined on loan on Tuesday.