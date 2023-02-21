Last updated on .From the section Football

Harvey Greenslade's only Bristol Rovers appearance so far was in the EFL Trophy earlier this season

Truro City have signed Bristol Rovers' teenage forward Harvey Greenslade on a month's loan.

The 18-year-old is available for Tuesday's Southern Premier South league game against Poole Town.

Greenslade spent time on loan at Chippenham Town earlier this season and was part of the side that beat Lincoln City in the FA Cup.

"I'm looking forward to joining Truro and helping them in their battle to finish top of the table," he said.