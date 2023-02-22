Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1Man CityManchester City1

RB Leipzig 1-1 Manchester City: Riyad Mahrez scores but Pep Guardiola's side held

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Riyad Mahrez scores against RB Leipzig
Riyad Mahrez scored his 12th goal of the season for Manchester City

Manchester City paid the price for failing to make the most of their first-half dominance as they were held to a draw by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The away side were in complete control in the first 45 minutes and got the breakthrough midway through the half when Ilkay Gundogan pounced on a mistake in defence and fed Riyad Mahrez to drive into the back of the net.

But RB Leipzig came out in the second half with more ambition and twice went close to equalising early on through Benjamin Henrichs, who first headed just over before then sweeping wide with just Ederson to beat.

The Manchester City goalkeeper was called upon again to deny Andre Silva at his near post but the hosts were finally rewarded for their mounting pressure when Josko Gvardiol headed in following a short corner.

Janis Blaswich denied Gundogan from restoring the visitors' lead moments later with a reflex save from close range, while City had a penalty shout denied late on when Henrichs appeared to handle inside the area, but Leipzig held on to secure a draw.

City, bidding to end their wait for a first Champions League trophy, will look to get the job done in the return leg on Tuesday, 14 March.

City frustrated again

An away draw in the knockout stage of Europe should be considered a very decent result, but City boss Pep Guardiola will likely be frustrated that his side failed to once again make their first-half dominance count.

They had gone into the game looking to respond after they were held by Nottingham Forest at the weekend, once again conceding in the second half after scoring before the break.

They controlled proceedings in the early stages of this game as Leipzig rarely ventured beyond their own half and once Mahrez scored it seemed only a question of how many more goals City would score.

But despite their possessional dominance, City found it hard to create too many chances, not helped by the absence of Kevin de Bruyne through illness.

Erling Haaland struggled to make an impact on his return to Germany, but really should have scored with one of his few chances in the second half, racing forward before dragging his shot well wide.

But while City may be frustrated not to have come away with a win, they will be confident of getting the job done back at the Etihad where they won 17 of 19 games there this season.

Should City have had a penalty?

Leipzig will rightly be happy with securing a draw considering the vast improvement in their attacking play in the second half, but City will feel aggrieved they did not have the chance to snatch a last-gasp winner.

With seconds left, Mahrez sent the ball into the box following a short corner and as the ball was headed towards goal by Rodri, Henrichs appeared to push it away with his hands.

There was no indication of a VAR check before the whistle was blown for full-time.

Player of the match

NkunkuChristopher Nkunku

with an average of 7.10

RB Leipzig

  1. Squad number18Player nameNkunku
    Average rating

    7.10

  2. Squad number39Player nameHenrichs
    Average rating

    6.90

  3. Squad number32Player nameGvardiol
    Average rating

    6.84

  4. Squad number8Player nameHaidara
    Average rating

    6.78

  5. Squad number9Player namePoulsen
    Average rating

    6.78

  6. Squad number22Player nameRaum
    Average rating

    6.53

  7. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    6.50

  8. Squad number16Player nameKlostermann
    Average rating

    6.37

  9. Squad number24Player nameSchlager
    Average rating

    6.27

  10. Squad number10Player nameForsberg
    Average rating

    6.12

  11. Squad number19Player nameAndré Silva
    Average rating

    6.10

  12. Squad number17Player nameSzoboszlai
    Average rating

    6.10

  13. Squad number21Player nameBlaswich
    Average rating

    6.06

  14. Squad number4Player nameOrbán
    Average rating

    5.98

  15. Squad number23Player nameHalstenberg
    Average rating

    5.93

  16. Squad number27Player nameLaimer
    Average rating

    5.89

Manchester City

  1. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.91

  2. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.50

  3. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.40

  4. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.39

  5. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    6.37

  6. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.36

  7. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.34

  8. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.18

  9. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.12

  10. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.10

  11. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    5.72

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Blaswich
  • 16KlostermannSubstituted forHenrichsat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Orbán
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 23HalstenbergSubstituted forRaumat 89'minutes
  • 27Laimer
  • 24SchlagerSubstituted forHaidaraat 82'minutes
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forNkunkuat 66'minutes
  • 11Werner
  • 19André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Simakan
  • 8Haidara
  • 9Poulsen
  • 13Nyland
  • 18Nkunku
  • 22Raum
  • 34Nickisch
  • 39Henrichs
  • 44Kampl

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 25Akanji
  • 6Aké
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 26Mahrez
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Haaland
  • 2Walker
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 32Perrone
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 62Charles
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
  • 93Robertson
Referee:
Serdar Gözübüyük
Attendance:
45,228

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, Manchester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.

  5. Booking

    Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. David Raum replaces Marcel Halstenberg.

  9. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

  12. Post update

    Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces André Silva.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Xaver Schlager.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

  19. Post update

    Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! RB Leipzig 1, Manchester City 1. Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross following a corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

422 comments

  • Comment posted by Aguerooooooo, today at 22:02

    That last minute handball not checked by VAR tells you everything about the agenda. Embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by christmas tree, today at 22:03

      christmas tree replied:
      Have to agree from a man u supporter

  • Comment posted by legoflow, today at 21:59

    Imagine a bench like City’s and you don’t make one sub 🤦🏽‍♂️

    • Reply posted by manxie1954, today at 22:01

      manxie1954 replied:
      Certainly very weird not using a sub.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:00

    The SHABLES that is VAR Strikes again!

    Shocking non decision from VAR.

    Unbelievable he almost caught the ball

    • Reply posted by All the world is a stage , today at 22:06

      All the world is a stage replied:
      ?

  • Comment posted by geoff, today at 22:00

    WHY play Haaland if you do not use him.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 22:01

      Harry replied:
      He’s just useless

  • Comment posted by Barrie, today at 22:06

    Absolute stonewall pen at the end
    VAR knocked off early did they ?
    Ridiculous but not surprising given how
    UEFA love city

  • Comment posted by Sizo, today at 22:01

    City need to find haaland more often. It’s frustrating to see him making good runs and no one finding him

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:21

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      He is like the spit Guardiola rolls at the tip of his tongue. Runs but goes no where

  • Comment posted by BillyMeredith, today at 22:10

    Great save by their defender in the last minute. No var check of course. Can’t think why City fans boo the UEFA anthem.

    • Reply posted by VoiceOfReason, today at 22:41

      VoiceOfReason replied:
      Nobody is forcing them to play in the competition. They can go join Juventus in the European Super League if they like

  • Comment posted by Springbok, today at 22:04

    What is VAR doing? If your tiny toe is offside they call it however if a player double fists a ball in the box it is okay??

    • Reply posted by Old Bean, today at 22:15

      Old Bean replied:
      Yes, three years ago it took nearly 9 minutes for VAR to call a toe offside at the Etihad 😁

  • Comment posted by sdrink, today at 22:02

    A decent result but City were really poor in the second half with Grealish and Silva frequently losing possession. Grealish in particular needs to learn to use his left foot; he’s so predictable always coming back inside. On the plus side Ake has really improved this past couple of seasons.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 22:05

      Harry replied:
      Poor second half?? Found out more like

  • Comment posted by christmas tree, today at 22:00

    The most blatent handball ever not seen by VAR at the end?

  • Comment posted by APG67, today at 21:59

    Blatant handball at the end, clearly the ref and VAR don’t know what they’re doing.

    • Reply posted by Arthur Itus, today at 22:04

      Arthur Itus replied:
      It was in fantasy time anyway and the players hands were in a natural position. City have had more than their fair share of refereeing decisions go their way in recent times.
      Last season it won them the EPL. Leipzig were worth the win in the 2nd half, City will be more than happy that they scraped the draw against these Journeymen of the CL.

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 22:03

    What is the point of Haaland playing if the others players won't pass to him ?

    • Reply posted by DazzleRazzel, today at 22:06

      DazzleRazzel replied:
      They know he’s not that good.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:05

    This is Man City's 12th attempt to win the Champion league.
    This is Pep's 6th attempt to win it now for City, surely he needs to win one. After all, that is what he was employed to do way back in 2016. Win the CL.
    He's been paid big money and been given big money to buy whatever players that he wants basically.
    Most managers would only dream about being in that position.
    He needs to win 1.

  • Comment posted by JimmyJust, today at 22:02

    It shows Manchester City's attacking aims when they pass the ball more to Edersen than to Haaland. They used to be more direct.

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 22:14

    City becoming boring to watch

    • Reply posted by kevin obrien, today at 22:43

      kevin obrien replied:
      Agree. They pass for passings sake.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Liverpool, today at 22:13

    Not a great game like the one yesterday
    That was pure entertainment seeing Liverpool getting pulled apart
    Pure gold 😄

    • Reply posted by Gafferuk, today at 22:25

      Gafferuk replied:
      Laughing at your own comment? Dear oh dear

  • Comment posted by City til I die, today at 22:01

    Poor second half from City but can someone please tell me how that is not handball & a penalty right at the end??? It is the most blatant of handball incidents so why was it not called and why did VAR not review it?
    This is why we get so annoyed with the ridiculous inconsistencies in this competition!! It is utterly disgraceful to be honest as that would 100% have been given against City!!

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 22:00

    game of two halves in terms of domination but city should fancy their chances at home however they look very one dimensional at the moment

    • Reply posted by Freddybhoy, today at 22:32

      Freddybhoy replied:
      RBL are no mugs and a draw away from home is a good result. You would think it was a disaster listening to the "pundits" on BT! As Guardiola said afterwards, they have no divine right to think they can just roll up and score four or five!

  • Comment posted by butchwilkins, today at 22:11

    Remember when wingers would attack the full back and (whisper it) cross the ball?

    Someone tell Grealish.

    • Reply posted by sc, today at 22:20

      sc replied:
      He’s too busy falling over

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 22:00

    This City lacks the killer instinct. The premier league is not a given for them as some pundits believe.

