Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, Manchester City 1.
Manchester City paid the price for failing to make the most of their first-half dominance as they were held to a draw by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
The away side were in complete control in the first 45 minutes and got the breakthrough midway through the half when Ilkay Gundogan pounced on a mistake in defence and fed Riyad Mahrez to drive into the back of the net.
But RB Leipzig came out in the second half with more ambition and twice went close to equalising early on through Benjamin Henrichs, who first headed just over before then sweeping wide with just Ederson to beat.
The Manchester City goalkeeper was called upon again to deny Andre Silva at his near post but the hosts were finally rewarded for their mounting pressure when Josko Gvardiol headed in following a short corner.
Janis Blaswich denied Gundogan from restoring the visitors' lead moments later with a reflex save from close range, while City had a penalty shout denied late on when Henrichs appeared to handle inside the area, but Leipzig held on to secure a draw.
City, bidding to end their wait for a first Champions League trophy, will look to get the job done in the return leg on Tuesday, 14 March.
City frustrated again
An away draw in the knockout stage of Europe should be considered a very decent result, but City boss Pep Guardiola will likely be frustrated that his side failed to once again make their first-half dominance count.
They had gone into the game looking to respond after they were held by Nottingham Forest at the weekend, once again conceding in the second half after scoring before the break.
They controlled proceedings in the early stages of this game as Leipzig rarely ventured beyond their own half and once Mahrez scored it seemed only a question of how many more goals City would score.
But despite their possessional dominance, City found it hard to create too many chances, not helped by the absence of Kevin de Bruyne through illness.
Erling Haaland struggled to make an impact on his return to Germany, but really should have scored with one of his few chances in the second half, racing forward before dragging his shot well wide.
But while City may be frustrated not to have come away with a win, they will be confident of getting the job done back at the Etihad where they won 17 of 19 games there this season.
Should City have had a penalty?
Leipzig will rightly be happy with securing a draw considering the vast improvement in their attacking play in the second half, but City will feel aggrieved they did not have the chance to snatch a last-gasp winner.
With seconds left, Mahrez sent the ball into the box following a short corner and as the ball was headed towards goal by Rodri, Henrichs appeared to push it away with his hands.
There was no indication of a VAR check before the whistle was blown for full-time.
Player of the match
NkunkuChristopher Nkunku
RB Leipzig
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameNkunkuAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number39Player nameHenrichsAverage rating
6.90
- Squad number32Player nameGvardiolAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number8Player nameHaidaraAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number9Player namePoulsenAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number22Player nameRaumAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number16Player nameKlostermannAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number24Player nameSchlagerAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number10Player nameForsbergAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number19Player nameAndré SilvaAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number17Player nameSzoboszlaiAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number21Player nameBlaswichAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number4Player nameOrbánAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number23Player nameHalstenbergAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number27Player nameLaimerAverage rating
5.89
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
5.72
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Blaswich
- 16KlostermannSubstituted forHenrichsat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Orbán
- 32Gvardiol
- 23HalstenbergSubstituted forRaumat 89'minutes
- 27Laimer
- 24SchlagerSubstituted forHaidaraat 82'minutes
- 17Szoboszlai
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forNkunkuat 66'minutes
- 11Werner
- 19André SilvaSubstituted forPoulsenat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Simakan
- 8Haidara
- 9Poulsen
- 13Nyland
- 18Nkunku
- 22Raum
- 34Nickisch
- 39Henrichs
- 44Kampl
Man City
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 31Ederson
- 25Akanji
- 6Aké
- 3Rúben Dias
- 16Rodri
- 8Gündogan
- 26Mahrez
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 9Haaland
- 2Walker
- 10Grealish
Substitutes
- 4Phillips
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 21Gómez
- 32Perrone
- 33Carson
- 47Foden
- 62Charles
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
- 93Robertson
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
- Attendance:
- 45,228
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, Manchester City 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Konrad Laimer.
Booking
Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. David Raum replaces Marcel Halstenberg.
Post update
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Foul by Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
Post update
Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces André Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara replaces Xaver Schlager.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Post update
Hand ball by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Post update
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).
Post update
Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 1, Manchester City 1. Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg with a cross following a corner.
Shocking non decision from VAR.
Unbelievable he almost caught the ball
VAR knocked off early did they ?
Ridiculous but not surprising given how
UEFA love city
This is Pep's 6th attempt to win it now for City, surely he needs to win one. After all, that is what he was employed to do way back in 2016. Win the CL.
He's been paid big money and been given big money to buy whatever players that he wants basically.
Most managers would only dream about being in that position.
He needs to win 1.
That was pure entertainment seeing Liverpool getting pulled apart
Pure gold 😄
This is why we get so annoyed with the ridiculous inconsistencies in this competition!! It is utterly disgraceful to be honest as that would 100% have been given against City!!
Someone tell Grealish.