Victor Osimhen scored his 20th goal of the season as Napoli beat 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a penalty saved, Osimhen struck in the first half when he turned in Hirving Lozano's superb pass.
It got worse for Frankfurt midway through the second half as Randal Kolo Muani was sent off for a bad challenge.
Giovanni di Lorenzo then added a second, placing into the far corner.
The victory gives Napoli a big advantage for the return leg in Italy on Wednesday, 15 March.
Luciano Spalletti's side have been in superb form this season and sit 15 points clear at the top of Serie A.
They went into this game on the back of five successive wins and looked confident from the outset, with their pace on the attack often causing problems.
Osimhen, in particular, was a menace throughout and he won the first-half penalty when he was fouled inside the box as he tried to retrieve the ball.
Trapp did superbly to deny Kvaratskhelia but could do little to prevent Osimhen tapping in from close range soon after.
Frankfurt's hopes of getting back level were dealt a big blow midway through the second half when key forward Kolo Muani was dismissed for standing on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's foot as they challenged for possession.
Napoli then made the most of the man advantage as they grabbed a second that puts them firmly on course for the quarter-finals as Di Lorenzo finished superbly from Kvaratskhelia's backheel.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 35Silva Melo
- 6Jakic
- 2Ndicka
- 24Ulineia ButaSubstituted forKnauffat 69'minutes
- 15Kamada
- 8Sow
- 32MaxSubstituted forLenzat 90+2'minutes
- 29LindstrømSubstituted forBorréat 69'minutes
- 27GötzeBooked at 60minsSubstituted forAlidouat 81'minutes
- 9Kolo MuaniBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 5Smolcic
- 11Alidou
- 17Rode
- 18Touré
- 19Borré
- 20Hasebe
- 21Alario
- 22Chandler
- 25Lenz
- 36Knauff
- 40Ramaj
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jaeBooked at 38mins
- 17Olivera
- 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 80'minutes
- 68Lobotka
- 20Zielinski
- 11LozanoSubstituted forElmasat 80'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 84'minutes
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forPolitanoat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Elmas
- 16Idasiak
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 21Politano
- 55Østigård
- 70Gaetano
- 91Ndombélé
- 95Gollini
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
- Attendance:
- 47,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Napoli 2.
Attempt saved. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a through ball.
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Christopher Lenz replaces Philipp Max.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kristijan Jakic.
Attempt blocked. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathías Olivera.
Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Attempt saved. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen.
Substitution, Napoli. Matteo Politano replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Eljif Elmas (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).
Post update
Philipp Max (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Attempt saved. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ansgar Knauff.
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Faride Alidou replaces Mario Götze.
Substitution, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.