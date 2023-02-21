Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0NapoliNapoli2

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli: Victor Osimhen scores as Italians secure first-leg win

Victor Osimhen scores for Napoli
Napoli have won their past six games

Victor Osimhen scored his 20th goal of the season as Napoli beat 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

After Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had a penalty saved, Osimhen struck in the first half when he turned in Hirving Lozano's superb pass.

It got worse for Frankfurt midway through the second half as Randal Kolo Muani was sent off for a bad challenge.

Giovanni di Lorenzo then added a second, placing into the far corner.

The victory gives Napoli a big advantage for the return leg in Italy on Wednesday, 15 March.

Luciano Spalletti's side have been in superb form this season and sit 15 points clear at the top of Serie A.

They went into this game on the back of five successive wins and looked confident from the outset, with their pace on the attack often causing problems.

Osimhen, in particular, was a menace throughout and he won the first-half penalty when he was fouled inside the box as he tried to retrieve the ball.

Trapp did superbly to deny Kvaratskhelia but could do little to prevent Osimhen tapping in from close range soon after.

Frankfurt's hopes of getting back level were dealt a big blow midway through the second half when key forward Kolo Muani was dismissed for standing on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's foot as they challenged for possession.

Napoli then made the most of the man advantage as they grabbed a second that puts them firmly on course for the quarter-finals as Di Lorenzo finished superbly from Kvaratskhelia's backheel.

Line-ups

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Trapp
  • 35Silva Melo
  • 6Jakic
  • 2Ndicka
  • 24Ulineia ButaSubstituted forKnauffat 69'minutes
  • 15Kamada
  • 8Sow
  • 32MaxSubstituted forLenzat 90+2'minutes
  • 29LindstrømSubstituted forBorréat 69'minutes
  • 27GötzeBooked at 60minsSubstituted forAlidouat 81'minutes
  • 9Kolo MuaniBooked at 58mins

Substitutes

  • 5Smolcic
  • 11Alidou
  • 17Rode
  • 18Touré
  • 19Borré
  • 20Hasebe
  • 21Alario
  • 22Chandler
  • 25Lenz
  • 36Knauff
  • 40Ramaj

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jaeBooked at 38mins
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 80'minutes
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20Zielinski
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forElmasat 80'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 84'minutes
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forPolitanoat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 16Idasiak
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 21Politano
  • 55Østigård
  • 70Gaetano
  • 91Ndombélé
  • 95Gollini
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home5
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Napoli 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, Napoli 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a through ball.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Christopher Lenz replaces Philipp Max.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kristijan Jakic.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathías Olivera.

  7. Post update

    Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giovanni Simeone (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Matteo Politano replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  14. Booking

    Eljif Elmas (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).

  16. Post update

    Philipp Max (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ansgar Knauff.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Faride Alidou replaces Mario Götze.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Tanguy Ndombélé replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6411104613
2AC Milan6312127510
3RB Salzburg613259-46
4Dinamo Zagreb6114411-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6411156913
2RB Leipzig6402139412
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132810-26
4Celtic6024415-112

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201421214
2B Dortmund623110559
3Sevilla6123612-65
4FC Copenhagen6033112-113

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica6420167914
2PSG6420167914
3Juventus6105913-43
4Maccabi Haifa6105721-143
View full Champions League tables

