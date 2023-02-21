Close menu

Leeds United new manager: Javi Gracia named as Jesse Marsch's replacement

By Adam Pope & Katie FalkinghamBBC Sport

Javi Gracia watching Watford play a pre-season friendly in 2019
Javi Gracia managed Watford from January 2018 to September 2019

Leeds United have agreed terms with former Watford boss Javi Gracia to replace Jesse Marsch as manager.

Marsch was sacked on 6 February but Leeds have faced several setbacks in their hunt for his replacement.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019, before managing Valencia and Qatari club Al Sadd.

Leeds are 19th in the Premier League and host bottom club Southampton in their next game on Saturday.

The club say Gracia has been appointed on a "flexible contract" and will take charge of the side against Saints "subject to obtaining the necessary work permissions".

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala has been in interim charge since Marsch's sacking despite club owner Andrea Radrizzani initially promising a quick appointment.

An approach for Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola was blocked, while Feyenoord's Arne Slot ruled himself out.

Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder fell out of contention after a negative reaction from many fans, and Carlos Corberan - who previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds - signed a new contract at West Brom.

The story of Javi Gracia

Gracia was sacked by Watford in September 2019 after a poor start to the season.

Having been appointed in January 2018, he led the Hornets to an 11th-place finish in the Premier League and a first FA Cup final in 35 years in his only full season in charge.

He won 18 of his 56 matches as a manager in the Premier League, taking an average of 1.18 points per match.

Leeds have won just four league games this season, their last coming against Bournemouth on 5 November.

On Saturday, they failed to register a shot on target in a 1-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Everton.

Analysis - 'Gracia knows what is required'

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague

He is a manager that doesn't have just one style, he adapts to the types of players he has.

That is why he will work very well for Watford or Leeds. Because if they have to become more defensive, he will be able to adjust that, if they need more goals, he will also be able to do it in training. I have been to see him a few times in old jobs and he develops a very close relationship with players, he was a player himself at the top level.

And he knows what is required. He is quiet when he has to be, raises his voice when he has to. He convinces players by working with them, not imposing his personality. He is a great reader of games.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 16:07

    Watch out for the Leeds haters on here LOL You can just feel the warmth towards us getting relegated.....BUT just like last season we STAYED UP LOL
    MOT :D

  • Comment posted by Old Scrumpy, today at 16:07

    Nice guy. Wish him all the best (but not extending the sentiment to Leeds in quite the same measure).

  • Comment posted by Eurows, today at 16:07

    It wasn't Garcia's fault Watford did not invest. But Leeds have so we expect results.

  • Comment posted by Ninjary Time, today at 16:06

    I wish him good luck as he will need it. The current squad with a few exceptions have been underperforming since November

  • Comment posted by H tv, today at 16:06

    Good luck to him and hope he can build on previous performances (Everton aside) and gain some much needed points.

  • Comment posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 16:05

    Cheerio Leeds! You'll be better suited in the Championship, hopefully a solid mid-table finish.

    • Reply posted by Selim , today at 16:08

      Selim replied:
      Why do you jeep repeating yourself Mr Toffee?

  • Comment posted by pje16, today at 16:04

    One loser following another

  • Comment posted by Pedromendez, today at 16:04

    Somebody else Leeding them to relegation

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 16:04

    Going down with this appointment. Terrible decision, just awful.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 16:03

    Welcome to Elland Road, Javi. MOT

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 16:03

    He's already lasted longer at Leeds than he did at Watford.

  • Comment posted by Dianne, today at 16:03

    not as bad as the last i hope!

  • Comment posted by Owen Hamilton, today at 16:03

    He'll be gone by Christmas (at the latest).

  • Comment posted by TJR86, today at 16:03

    Can't see many Leeds fans being overwhelmingly happy with this appointment.

  • Comment posted by Rishi, today at 16:02

    So they're admitting that next season will be in Championship with this appointment

  • Comment posted by Selim , today at 16:02

    All the best mate, you can do it!

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 16:02

    What a total disaster for our club. Championship here we come. Devastated..

    • Reply posted by initforthemoney, today at 16:08

      initforthemoney replied:
      Who was your choice? Bear in mind, of course just how many would not come. A nice walk in the fresh air might be just the tonic right now.

  • Comment posted by speighty, today at 16:01

    Good to see. Free hit for leeds fans

  • Comment posted by Home TV, today at 16:01

    Great news. At last a manager who can play more than one style of football. Good luck to our new man from Spain. MOT

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 16:00

    Well, here we go then, why would anyone want to support anyone else…

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 16:05

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Leeds United

      Paradoxically I both wouldn't have it any other way and should have ditched them years ago for the good of my health.

