The body of Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut was recovered on Tuesday, more than two weeks after the Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

He had been missing since 6 February and was found close to where the body of Hatayspor midfielder Christian Atsu was discovered last week.

"We feel the deep sorrow of losing our sporting director Taner Savut," the Turkish top-flight club tweeted.

"We will not forget you, teacher Taner. You are always in our hearts."

The Turkish Football Federation and Super Lig clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce were among those to pay their condolences.

The earthquakes and aftershocks in southern Turkey and northern Syria are known to have killed more than 40,000 people.