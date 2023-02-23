Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

John Askey won promotion from the National League North to the National League with York City last season

Hartlepool United have appointed former York City boss John Askey as their manager following the departure of Keith Curle.

Curle was sacked on Wednesday having won eight of 29 games in charge.

Pools are a point above the League Two relegation places, in 22nd place, having played four games more than second-bottom Crawley Town.

"This is an exciting project to be involved with," Askey, 58, told the club's official website.

"Everyone has to buy into that project. It is a quick turnaround but one we are relishing.

"We ask the fans to stick with us and back the players. We will make sure that every player is giving their all for the shirt."

In addition, Hartlepool have appointed former Nottingham Forest and Port Vale goalkeeper Mark Goodlad as assistant, who previously worked with Askey at York.

Askey lists Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale among his former managerial positions, and he also won promotion from the National League with Macclesfield Town.

During his time with York he won promotion from National League North in his first season in charge.

He is Hartlepool's third manager of the season, with Curle replacing Paul Hartley in September 2022, and is chairman Raj Singh's eighth managerial appointment since his takeover of the club in April 2018.

"We had to move very quickly to find out who was available and ready to come in immediately given the challenge ahead," Singh added.

"A couple of people have pointed out to me that John was very popular with York fans. In fact, the majority of them would like to have him back.

"For me, that is always a good sign and here's to hoping that he is just as popular and liked as much by our fans in the time ahead."

Askey previously said he was "hurt" by the way in which his time ended at York, having been sacked by the club in November after just over a year in charge.