Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ron Gordon became the majority shareholder at Hibernian in the summer of 2019

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon has died at the age of 68 - less than a month after disclosing that he was receiving treatment for cancer.

The Peru-born American businessman - who assumed control of the Edinburgh club in July 2019 - issued an open letter to supporters on 3 February explaining that he had been undergoing treatment for much of the past year.

Chief executive Ben Kensell said the family are committed to "continue to work to deliver Ron's long-term vision and plan for the club".

"Ron had a passion for football and through Hibernian FC his dream, commitment and love came to the fore, whilst always ensuring the club became the best version of itself to leave a lasting legacy," a club statement added.

"The Gordon Family are determined to see this through.

"Our thoughts are with Ron's wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family. Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.

"We would ask that at this difficult time, the family's privacy is respected as they mourn their loss."

Gordon took charge of Hibs after acquiring the majority shareholding from HFC Holdings, a company owned by Sir Tom Farmer and outgoing chairman Rod Petrie.

His son, Ian, is currently employed as the club's head of recruitment.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster paid tribute, saying: "Ron was one of the most decent, hard-working, straightforward and enthusiastic figures in our game.

"It was clear that Hibs very quickly became far, far more than a business venture for Ron - his obvious pride in being its custodian and his unstinting dedication to the club were the clearest evidence of how much he loved being involved.

"In only a few years, he benefitted Scottish football more widely as he gave selflessly of his time and his very considerable array of talents.

"On a personal level, the superb work he did to help drive forward the SPFL Strategy Review was of enormous benefit."