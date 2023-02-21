Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta was struck in the face by Saints substitute Sekou Mara in the second half

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital after suffering a concussion during Saturday's home defeat by Southampton.

Azpilicueta lay motionless on the pitch after being struck in the face by Sekou Mara as the Saints substitute attempted an overhead kick.

The Spain defender, 33, received oxygen treatment for several minutes before being taken off on a stretcher, though he was conscious as he left the field.

Chelsea said he was "recovering well".

In a statement on Tuesday, the Blues added: "The club's medical team are closely monitoring Cesar's condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety.

"Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch."

On Sunday, the full-back tweeted external-link : "My family and I would like to thank everyone who has been looking after me since yesterday's incident.

"From the Chelsea FC medical team, to team-mates and opponents, to St Mary's and Cleveland Hospital and all staff members and doctors: a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart. Now, time to recover and I will see you soon on the pitch!"

James Ward-Prowse's free-kick in first-half stoppage time condemned the Blues to their fifth defeat of 2023. They are 11 points off the Premier League top four with 15 league games remaining.

Cesar Azpilicueta was able to applaud the Chelsea supporters as he was carried from the field