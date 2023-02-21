Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England vice-captain Millie Bright has been a regular starter at centre-back

England manager Sarina Wiegman says she "does not know" her strongest starting XI yet because of high competition within the European champions' squad.

Wiegman has rotated during England's opening two matches of the Arnold Clark Cup and will do the same in Wednesday's final match against Belgium.

At Euro 2022, Wiegman became the first manager to name the same team for all six matches in the tournament.

"It shows the team is really good and it's hard to make decisions," she said.

"We don't really know the strongest XI at the moment but we don't need to know yet."

The Lionesses remain unbeaten in 28 matches under Wiegman and will retain the Arnold Clark Cup if they avoid defeat against Belgium at Ashton Gate (19:45 GMT).

They are using the tournament as preparation for this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which kicks off in July.

"I think the depth in the squad is growing. What you see now is that it's really hard to make decisions. We have such a big group that are able to play on that stage [at the World Cup]," added Wiegman.

"We have more than 11 players who could start in the team. It's not that they're not good enough to start, it's just technical choices we make.

"We don't have to make that decision now. But it's actually really exciting."

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has been a regular starter at centre-back alongside captain Leah Williamson and was encouraged by the performances of some younger players in the 2-1 victory over Italy on Sunday.

Brighton winger Katie Robinson, 20, and Manchester City's Jess Park, 21, on loan at Everton, made their full debuts.

Chelsea forward Lauren James, 21, was also a standout performer in the opening victory over South Korea and came off the bench to provide an assist against Italy.

"It's a new experience. Any player that comes in for the first time, it's a different level," said Bright.

"The Women's Super League is super competitive now and the level is so high so I'd like to think the transition is a little easier now.

"But it was nice to see the youngsters play with freedom as that's a sign we're doing the right things."

'Diversity cannot change overnight'

Liverpool's Missy Bo Kearns scored in the 4-1 win for England at her club's home ground

England Under-23s beat Belgium in a friendly on Monday and Wiegman was asked about the lack of diversity at youth level with all the players in the starting XI white.

"It cannot change overnight," she said.

"Over the last few weeks the Football Association launched an improved pathway which is really about performance, inclusivity, diversity and accessibility.

"Hopefully in the future, I don't know how long that will take, we will get very good players and they will represent more the diversity of our community."

A lack of diversity and opportunity have been long-term issues in English women's football, especially when compared with the men's game.

The number of black, Asian and minority ethnic players in the England women's senior team for a major tournament decreased from six in 2007 to two mixed-heritage players at the 2019 World Cup.

There were three mixed-heritage players - Jess Carter, Nikita Parris and Demi Stokes - in the Euro 2022 squad, but none were part of the starting XI.