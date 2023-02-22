Close menu
Arnold Clark Cup
EnglandEngland6BelgiumBelgium1

England 6-1 Belgium: Lionesses retain Arnold Clark Cup with win over Belgium

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Ashton Gate Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments60

England players celebrate their Arnold Clark Cup victory
England scored 12 goals in the tournament and only conceded twice

England have successfully defended the Arnold Clark Cup after a thumping victory over Belgium made it three wins from three games in the tournament.

The Lionesses, now unbeaten in 29 matches, were on top throughout at Ashton Gate, needing only a draw to seal the title.

The familiar image of captain Leah Williamson lifting a trophy afterwards - her third in 12 months - was met by huge cheers, followed by a chorus of 'Sweet Caroline' which became synonymous with England's Euro 2022 triumph.

Williamson had a superb evening, getting on the scoresheet twice, as the hosts dominated from the outset and brushed Belgium aside.

Manchester City winger Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final, also netted twice to finish as the tournament's top scorer.

In a busy ending, Lucy Bronze poked in Rachel Daly's knockdown and former Bristol City midfielder Julie Biesmans diverted into her own net to add to England's tally, while Elena Dhont's superb curling strike for Belgium prevented a clean sheet for Mary Earps.

England's preparations for the Women's World Cup continue to go smoothly. With just five months to go until the tournament kicks off in Australia and New Zealand, the Lionesses have maintained winning momentum and are still yet to lose under manager Sarina Wiegman.

They conceded just two goals at the Arnold Clark Cup, the other in a narrow 2-1 win over Italy, who finished third behind Belgium and ahead of South Korea.

Belgium manager Ives Serneels said: "When England are good, it is hard to beat them.

"When they have difficult moments they have players on the bench at the same level. That is a real strength of their team."

England entertain as wingers cause havoc

Wiegman wanted to use this tournament to experiment with personnel and she made 18 changes to the starting XI across the three matches, but it made no difference to the outcome.

England, ranked fourth in the world, were heavy favourites against lower-ranked opposition and showed their superiority from the first whistle against Belgium.

Knowing they needed only a point to win the tournament for a second year running, they got off to the perfect start when Lauren James' dangerous run deflected fortuitously for Kelly to tap-in on the goalline in the 12th minute.

James, who was rightly awarded player of the tournament, was a constant menace and Belgium could not handle her creativity, directness and clever movement.

"It has been a great week, one I have dreamt about and I can't ask for any more," James told ITV afterwards.

"I have still got work to do but I have confidence at the moment and have to continue with that. It is an amazing feeling and I am just happy to be a part of it.

"This tournament sets us on a good road, but we have to keep looking at each game as it comes and play well at the World Cup in the summer."

Kelly was equally as dangerous on the other flank, cutting inside and drawing saves from goalkeeper Nicky Evrard, who had a busy night in chilly Bristol.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright, who finished top scorer at last year's tournament, had a chance to make it 2-0 in the first half when she headed over from a corner, while Alessia Russo spurned second-half opportunities for the hosts.

The final minutes were frantic as Dhont's consolation strike was sandwiched between Bronze's goal and Williamson's second to round off an enjoyable encounter.

The Lionesses entertained throughout with their attacking quality on full display, and confirmed their status as one of the world's most dangerous sides.

"I think we are in a good place and the competition in the team is really strong," said Wiegman.

"We still have five months to go but we know we have to step up more because the World Cup will be more of a challenge."

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Earps
  • 2Bronze
  • 5Bright
  • 6Williamson
  • 3GreenwoodSubstituted forCarterat 63'minutes
  • 8Stanway
  • 4WalshSubstituted forWubben-Moyat 81'minutes
  • 10TooneSubstituted forParkat 81'minutes
  • 16JamesSubstituted forHempat 45'minutes
  • 9RussoSubstituted forDalyat 72'minutes
  • 7Kelly

Substitutes

  • 11Hemp
  • 12Daly
  • 13Roebuck
  • 14Park
  • 15Carter
  • 17Salmon
  • 18Zelem
  • 19Charles
  • 20Robinson
  • 21MacIver
  • 22Wubben-Moy
  • 23Le Tissier
  • 24Nobbs
  • 25Coombs

Belgium

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Evrard
  • 15VangheluweSubstituted forDelooseat 63'minutes
  • 20BiesmansSubstituted forMeersmanat 85'minutes
  • 6De Caigny
  • 11Cayman
  • 17JanssensSubstituted forAmpoorterat 63'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 23MissipoSubstituted forEurlingsat 85'minutes
  • 10Vanhaevermaet
  • 5Wijnants
  • 16DetruyerSubstituted forDhontat 62'minutes
  • 9WullaertSubstituted forFonat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Philtjens
  • 3Van Kerkhoven
  • 4Colson
  • 7Eurlings
  • 12Lemey
  • 13Dhont
  • 21Bastiaen
  • 22Deloose
  • 24Meersman
  • 25Fon
  • 26Ampoorter
Referee:
Jelena Cvetkovic

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home31
Away2
Shots on Target
Home12
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England 6, Belgium Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England 6, Belgium Women 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! England 6, Belgium Women 1. Leah Williamson (England) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! England 5, Belgium Women 1. Elena Dhont (Belgium Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Welma Fon.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! England 5, Belgium Women 0. Lucy Bronze (England) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rachel Daly following a set piece situation.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium Women. Welma Fon replaces Tessa Wullaert.

  8. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Wijnants (Belgium Women).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium Women. Hannah Eurlings replaces Kassandra Missipo.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium Women. Fran Meersman replaces Julie Biesmans.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Lotte Wubben-Moy replaces Keira Walsh.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Jessica Park replaces Ella Toone.

  15. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Janice Cayman.

  16. Goal!

    Own Goal by Julie Biesmans, Belgium Women. England 4, Belgium Women 0.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Belgium Women. Conceded by Jess Carter.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (England) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Rachel Daly replaces Alessia Russo.

  20. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Tine De Caigny.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by bryan, today at 22:47

    lol

  • Comment posted by Starcrunch5, today at 22:45

    England would be wise to start playing a decent team or two. Beating up on second rate women’s footballing nations does little for development.

  • Comment posted by Kris Kringle, today at 22:40

    A comfortable win for the England women's team against a Belgium women's team but the standard of football on show was very poor.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 22:43

      Trytastic replied:
      Was it? Really?

  • Comment posted by woody, today at 22:36

    This is all about funding, the womens game in England has has millions pumped into it for years, it has given them an unfair advantage ovef the other national teams. Even the WPL is awash with money fir the top 2 or 3 clubs buying up the best players, is like it thats why you have 8 and 9 nil games most weeks, until its financially a level plaing field it will remain pretty dull.

  • Comment posted by Ricardo, today at 22:35

    Absolutely love the constant attack, forward attitude, quick-paced passing and movement.
    Properly some of the most skilled and entertaining football to watch.

  • Comment posted by BenKrupt, today at 22:35

    Cute

  • Comment posted by maninacave, today at 22:34

    Dhont give up!

  • Comment posted by highhopesherd, today at 22:33

    Well done england footballers. A brilliant win. Congratulations on your success.

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 22:31

    Winning the Arnold Clark Cup is a bit like getting a free toy with your happy meal

    • Reply posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, today at 22:36

      Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers replied:
      Pfff, if I won the Arnold Clark cup I’d expect a free second hand Mondeo at the very least!

  • Comment posted by DazzleRazzel, today at 22:30

    Oh dear an HYS on women football. W England won, and !

  • Comment posted by torko 33, today at 22:30

    Obviously a competitive match judging by the scoreline

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 22:29

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 22:31

      Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR replied:
      How?

  • Comment posted by crazydiamond, today at 22:29

    Well done England. It's so refreshing watching them. Hoping for greater things at the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 22:31

      jon replied:
      Cheats….

  • Comment posted by Dylan, today at 22:28

    It's very exciting to see a constantly winning English Football team for the first time in my life...

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 22:28

    Well played England on winning the Arnold Clark Cup :) awesome display just unlucky with the goal conceded and Mary Earps looking very disappointed. Going to be a great confidence booster for the Women's World Cup later this year!

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 22:31

      jon replied:
      Cheats

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:26

    If only Southgate & Co could emulate the ladies success. Show them how it's done, that's the spirit.

    • Reply posted by JT, today at 22:30

      JT replied:
      Why mention the mens team? Show this team the respect they deserve and talk about their performance! They play some great football! why do people have to spoil it and always mention the mens team it just continues to create a divide.

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 22:25

    Fantastic team. Looking forward to the World cup.

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 22:30

      jon replied:
      Cheats

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England3300122109
2Belgium320158-36
3Italy310245-13
4South Korea300328-60
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport