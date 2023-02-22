Close menu
Arnold Clark Cup
EnglandEngland1BelgiumBelgium0

England v Belgium

England v Belgium

Line-ups

England

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Earps
  • 2Bronze
  • 5Bright
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Greenwood
  • 8Stanway
  • 4Walsh
  • 10Toone
  • 16James
  • 9Russo
  • 7Kelly

Substitutes

  • 11Hemp
  • 12Daly
  • 13Roebuck
  • 14Park
  • 15Carter
  • 17Salmon
  • 18Zelem
  • 19Charles
  • 20Robinson
  • 21MacIver
  • 22Wubben-Moy
  • 23Le Tissier
  • 24Nobbs
  • 25Coombs

Belgium

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Evrard
  • 15Vangheluwe
  • 20Biesmans
  • 6De Caigny
  • 11Cayman
  • 17Janssens
  • 23Missipo
  • 10Vanhaevermaet
  • 5Wijnants
  • 16Detruyer
  • 9Wullaert

Substitutes

  • 2Philtjens
  • 3Van Kerkhoven
  • 4Colson
  • 7Eurlings
  • 12Lemey
  • 13Dhont
  • 21Bastiaen
  • 22Deloose
  • 24Meersman
  • 25Fon
  • 26Ampoorter
Referee:
Jelena Cvetkovic

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home12
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Keira Walsh (England).

  2. Post update

    Marie Detruyer (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Offside, England. Lucy Bronze tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Millie Bright (England).

  5. Post update

    Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).

  7. Post update

    Kassandra Missipo (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, England. Georgia Stanway tries a through ball, but Lauren James is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Millie Bright (England) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Belgium Women. Kassandra Missipo tries a through ball, but Sarah Wijnants is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren James (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! England 1, Belgium Women 0. Chloe Kelly (England) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Tine De Caigny.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (England).

  20. Post update

    Jill Janssens (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33007169
2Belgium32014316
3Italy310245-13
4South Korea300328-60
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

