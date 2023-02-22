England v Belgium

Foul by Keira Walsh (England).
Line-ups
England
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Earps
- 2Bronze
- 5Bright
- 6Williamson
- 3Greenwood
- 8Stanway
- 4Walsh
- 10Toone
- 16James
- 9Russo
- 7Kelly
Substitutes
- 11Hemp
- 12Daly
- 13Roebuck
- 14Park
- 15Carter
- 17Salmon
- 18Zelem
- 19Charles
- 20Robinson
- 21MacIver
- 22Wubben-Moy
- 23Le Tissier
- 24Nobbs
- 25Coombs
Belgium
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Evrard
- 15Vangheluwe
- 20Biesmans
- 6De Caigny
- 11Cayman
- 17Janssens
- 23Missipo
- 10Vanhaevermaet
- 5Wijnants
- 16Detruyer
- 9Wullaert
Substitutes
- 2Philtjens
- 3Van Kerkhoven
- 4Colson
- 7Eurlings
- 12Lemey
- 13Dhont
- 21Bastiaen
- 22Deloose
- 24Meersman
- 25Fon
- 26Ampoorter
- Referee:
- Jelena Cvetkovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away0
Live Text
Marie Detruyer (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, England. Lucy Bronze tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
Foul by Millie Bright (England).
Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Georgia Stanway (England).
Kassandra Missipo (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, England. Georgia Stanway tries a through ball, but Lauren James is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Millie Bright (England) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross following a corner.
Corner, England. Conceded by Julie Biesmans.
Attempt blocked. Chloe Kelly (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Offside, Belgium Women. Kassandra Missipo tries a through ball, but Sarah Wijnants is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chloe Kelly.
Attempt missed. Lauren James (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Georgia Stanway (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Goal! England 1, Belgium Women 0. Chloe Kelly (England) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Corner, England. Conceded by Tine De Caigny.
Attempt missed. Chloe Kelly (England) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Alex Greenwood (England).
Jill Janssens (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.