Close menu

Javi Gracia: Leeds United set to name ex-Watford boss as manager

By Adam Pope & Katie FalkinghamBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments223

Javi Gracia watching Watford play a pre-season friendly in 2019
Javi Gracia managed Watford from January 2018 to September 2019

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia is set to be named the manager of Leeds United, ending the club's search for Jesse Marsch's successor.

Marsch was sacked on 6 February but the Whites have faced several setbacks in their hunt for his replacement.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019, before managing Valencia and Al Sadd in Qatar.

Leeds are 19th in the Premier League and face bottom club Southampton on Saturday.

Under-21 boss Michael Skubala has been in interim charge since Marsch's sacking despite club owner Andrea Radrizzani initially promising a quick appointment.

An approach for Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola was blocked, while Feyenoord's Arne Slot ruled himself out.

Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder fell out of contention after a negative reaction from many fans, and Carlos Corberan - who previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds - signed a new contract at West Brom.

The story of Javi Gracia

Gracia was sacked by Watford in September 2019 after a poor start to the season.

Having been appointed in January 2018, he led the Hornets to an 11th-place finish in the Premier League and a first FA Cup final in 35 years in his only full season in charge.

He won 18 of his 56 matches as a manager in the Premier League, taking an average of 1.18 points per match.

It is not yet clear if he will be appointed by Leeds until the end of season or beyond.

Leeds have won just four league games this season, their last coming against Bournemouth on 5 November.

On Saturday, they failed to register a shot on target in a 1-0 defeat by fellow strugglers Everton.

How to follow Leeds on the BBC bannerLeeds banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

223 comments

  • Comment posted by Croxleyborn, today at 08:46

    From a Watford fan, surely most managers could be described as an “ex Watford manager “
    Best of luck Javi you deserve it. 👍👍

    • Reply posted by BBC State Propaganda, today at 08:59

      BBC State Propaganda replied:
      I'm shocked that we didn't get Zidane!

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 08:52

    Ex Watford boss - that narrows it down to about 40 :-)

    • Reply posted by yelllowarmy77, today at 09:27

      yelllowarmy77 replied:
      The headline with his name included didn't narrow it down for you Jock1?

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 09:04

    Leeds fans need to take the positives - He's not Steve Bruce, which is always a good place to start.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 09:36

      margaret replied:
      Or David Moyes for that matter

  • Comment posted by Chris r, today at 09:26

    Could have been worse, it could have been Gerrard.

  • Comment posted by John Henry Creamer, today at 08:58

    Ex-Watford boss? I'm one of those and so is my neighbour. Even Big Dave from down the pub had a brief stint there.

    • Reply posted by Harefield Hornet, today at 09:23

      Harefield Hornet replied:
      Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha ! - my goodness you are so original
      And funny - you should be on the stage - look out Peter Kay there’s a new comedy maestro in town!

  • Comment posted by n gee, today at 08:56

    one of better managers Watford had & a good guy is Javi

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 09:12

      grizzle replied:
      😂🤣😂

  • Comment posted by TheDarkKnight, today at 08:50

    Sacked by one club for being rubbish gets you a new job the next day on higher pay at another club! Once you get into that revolving door you just cant escape. Can I have a career like that please - with the massive pay?

    • Reply posted by M - O - T, today at 08:51

      M - O - T replied:
      most mangers get sacked at some point

  • Comment posted by Baader meinhof, today at 08:48

    Need some basis of stability....been rather shambolic so far! Not convinced myself but if we end up 4th from bottom on goal difference at the end and I would snap your hand off now..mot

    • Reply posted by kevjp, today at 09:11

      kevjp replied:
      that's a fair point. we just want to stay up and go again. I would rather we're safe with a few games to go so we can all relax!

  • Comment posted by Griffoss, today at 09:02

    If he can keep Leeds up it will be a gracias Gracia from me por favor

  • Comment posted by 3green, today at 09:03

    His preferred tactics and 4-4-2 formation suggest a move away from the current narrow and chaotic 4-2-3-1 set up - this is a change we need

    • Reply posted by Robert Watson, today at 09:18

      Robert Watson replied:
      Thought he was a 3421 man ?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 08:53

    'ex Watford manager' - well there is plenty of them around!!!!

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 08:56

      Mad World replied:
      By 2030, you'll never be more than 10m away from an ex Watford Manager

  • Comment posted by Loftys, today at 09:17

    Sadly it just sums up the situation we are in. Marsch was sacked and the Board naively thought that their top choices to replace him would jump at the chance of becoming our next manager. They were wrong. Who would want to join a club that might well end up playing in the Championship next season? Personally, given his experience I think he's worth a punt but only because there is noone else!

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 09:38

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      What’s wrong with managing in the Championship? That’s the problem right their…

  • Comment posted by north Yorkie, today at 09:11

    Great news - at last we’ve appointed a manager with PL experience who did a great job at Watford.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 09:04

    I’m an over 60 looking to get back in to the work place. Do I need any qualifications to be a PL manager.-

    • Reply posted by ChesterfieldWhite, today at 09:06

      ChesterfieldWhite replied:
      Me too. And the answer is; not really apparently.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 08:52

    My reaction:

    "Fine, that'll have to do."

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 09:10

      grizzle replied:
      😂🤣😂

      Enjoy your descent to league 1 🤣😂😝😆🤣😂👊🔥

  • Comment posted by Dalton, today at 09:41

    As a Leeds fan the past few months have been a shambles on and off the pitch. Saturdays performance showed the likes of Adams is up for the scrap and air shot Bamford isn't. Keep us up and you will get the keys to the City this summer

  • Comment posted by Tacbohull, today at 09:01

    His first job is to see which players are up for a relegation scrap. Too many players at Leeds were the previous managers buddies and don't look that keen. Time will tell.

    • Reply posted by north Yorkie, today at 09:14

      north Yorkie replied:
      Hit the nail on the head. Too many prima Donna buddies of Marsch.

  • Comment posted by ChesterfieldWhite, today at 09:25

    His first job should be to sit the players down, make them watch full 90 minutes of both performances against MU and tell them "this level of effort and commitment is what is required at the absolute minimum for the remaining games of the season. Anyone not up for it can sit on the bench. The rest of you, let's get to work". Then we will judge him in May, not now.

    • Reply posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 09:27

      Doctor Sorders replied:
      Quite right. “Back to basics” required. You up for assistant manager job? 😂

  • Comment posted by njr1330, today at 09:39

    Let's not be too hasty; the list of "sacked by Watford" includes Marco Silva, Sean Dyche and Brendan Rodgers ... I suspect Leeds fans would be OK with any of those 3 at the moment?!

    • Reply posted by kevjp, today at 09:40

      kevjp replied:
      That's an excellent point and apart from BR we would be happy with anyone of them!

  • Comment posted by Harefield Hornet, today at 09:37

    Saved Watford from relegation then took them to a mid table position and FA Cup Final. Was let down by the clubs lack of investment in decent defenders and was unjustly sacked after just 7 games the following season - the comedians on this site who think they can write him off so quickly are just ignorant I’m afraid.

    • Reply posted by SLB, today at 09:47

      SLB replied:
      Since when did being ignorant stop people from posting an opinion, Harefield? ;)

      They’re all experts here, you know. Javi Gracia. Sacked by Watford. Must be rubbish. Let’s get on HYS and slag him off.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport