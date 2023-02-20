Close menu

Javi Gracia: Leeds United set to name ex-Watford boss as manager

By Adam Pope & Katie FalkinghamBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments76

Javi Gracia watching Watford play a pre-season friendly in 2019
Javi Gracia managed Watford from January 2018 to September 2019

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia is set to be named the manager of Leeds United, ending the club's search for Jesse Marsch's successor.

Marsch was sacked on 6 February but the Whites have faced several setbacks in their hunt for his replacement.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019, before managing Valencia and Al Sadd in Qatar.

Leeds are 19th in the Premier League and face bottom club Southampton on Saturday.

Under-21 boss Michael Skubala has been in interim charge since Marsch's sacking despite club owner Andrea Radrizzani initially promising a quick appointment.

An approach for Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola was blocked, while Feyenoord's Arne Slot ruled himself out.

Former Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder fell out of contention after a negative reaction from many fans, and Carlos Corberan - who previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds - signed a new contract at West Brom.

Gracia was sacked by Watford in September 2019 after a poor start to the season.

Having been appointed in January 2018, he led the Hornets to an 11th-place finish in the Premier League and a first FA Cup final in 35 years in his only full season in charge.

He won 18 of his 56 matches as a manager in the Premier League, taking an average of 1.18 points per match.

It is not yet clear if he will be appointed by Leeds until the end of season or beyond.

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 09:09

    One thing that Leeds shouldn't be too worried about is a lack of Premier League experience. They should be OK but they'll have to roll up their sleeves and fight.

  • Comment posted by Pat, today at 09:07

    We need a somewhat experienced Manager urgently. We can rake over mistakes made up until now, but there is also potential. Some good transfers missed over minding pennies, too much spent on others. Some gems acquired. We are where we are and Javi is the best for our style for now. Let us march on together.

  • Comment posted by Roy of the Rovers, today at 09:06

    Beggars can't be choosers, I guess..

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 09:06

    Pardew, Bruce, Pulis, Allardyce Hughes and Ranieri have just switched their phones off. Not a Leeds fan but appreciative of their history and passionate fan base. Surely they deserve better than a Watford cast-off?

  • Comment posted by Nonunonu, today at 09:06

    Why Rafa hasn't been signed up as the Leeds boss is baffling. Gracia doesn't have the greatest of records.

    • Reply posted by initforthemoney, today at 09:09

      initforthemoney replied:
      Benitez lost 10 out of 22 games at Everton. He's also supposed to be waiting on other jobs.

  • Comment posted by greg, today at 09:05

    Enjoy the championship for the next 3 seasons at least

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 09:04

    I’m an over 60 looking to get back in to the work place. Do I need any qualifications to be a PL manager.-

    • Reply posted by ChesterfieldWhite, today at 09:06

      ChesterfieldWhite replied:
      Me too. And the answer is; not really apparently.

  • Comment posted by jimmydurex, today at 09:04

    Leeds are missing a trick here,...Ole gunnar Solksjaer is doing nowt, he will lead them all the way back to the 2nd div, oh hang on, just checked, nearly there allready!

  • Comment posted by theonecalledm, today at 09:04

    Why do these clubs keep trying all these foreign failures when we have more than enough home grown managers who also have not achieved much (Steve G excepted at rangers) but surely deserve more opportunities.

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 09:04

    Leeds fans need to take the positives - He's not Steve Bruce, which is always a good place to start.

  • Comment posted by 3green, today at 09:03

    His preferred tactics and 4-4-2 formation suggest a move away from the current narrow and chaotic 4-2-3-1 set up - this is a change we need

  • Comment posted by Faramir, today at 09:03

    They may get a short term boost from any appointment, but this doesn't really seem like an appointment worth sacking Marsch for.

  • Comment posted by Spenny, today at 09:02

    Oh dear... when this falls through, Pulis? Or one of the other useless oldies that hang about football turning good players into dirty fouling relegation fodder.. This smells of desperate appointment...They never work....Oh well...

  • Comment posted by Griffoss, today at 09:02

    If he can keep Leeds up it will be a gracias Gracia from me por favor

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 09:01

    As a Leeds fan I am bitterly disappointed by this appointment. Hope this is just for the remainder of the season. Underwhelming to say the least. Just taking what we can get

  • Comment posted by Thereturnoftheghost, today at 09:01

    Have I told everyone, no, well...

    Leeds are doomed, dooooomed I say!👍

  • Comment posted by Tacbohull, today at 09:01

    His first job is to see which players are up for a relegation scrap. Too many players at Leeds were the previous managers buddies and don't look that keen. Time will tell.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 09:00

    He was probably one of the better recent managers we've had - well till we got to the Cup final and it all went wrong.



    I mean the bloke was able to last 18 months which is incredible!



    Mind you bit different managing Watford to Leeds I know and he will need to get results straight away.

  • Comment posted by John Henry Creamer, today at 08:58

    Ex-Watford boss? I'm one of those and so is my neighbour. Even Big Dave from down the pub had a brief stint there.

