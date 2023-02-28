Maidstone United 1-1 Scunthorpe United

Match ends, Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 1.
Maidstone and Scunthorpe could not be separated in a draw between the bottom two sides in the National League.
Maidstone got the breakthrough 33 minutes into the contest through Sam Bone's rifled effort from 25 yards which deflected into the net.
Scunthorpe found their equaliser two minutes after the break when Dion Sembie-Ferris slipped in Jacob Butterfield who coolly slotted home.
The visitors went in search of a winner, firstly Ben Richards-Everton saw his goalbound header saved by Daniel Barden.
The Iron went close again when Alfie Beestin flashed one on target but Barden was on hand to tip it wide and make sure of a point apiece.
Line-ups
Maidstone United
Formation 3-5-2
- 31Barden
- 25Tyreece-WaltersSubstituted forBrownat 70'minutes
- 5Fowler
- 24Jobe
- 21Deacon
- 10Barham
- 32Lawson
- 26Shonibare
- 19MarshallBooked at 63minsSubstituted forAlabiat 68'minutes
- 9Wanjau-SmithSubstituted forGurungat 83'minutes
- 22Bone
Substitutes
- 6Brown
- 7Alabi
- 29Gurung
- 30Mersin
- 38Jeche
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Chapman
- 2Ogle
- 13Richards-Everton
- 26Bunker
- 29Smith
- 25Leake
- 19Butterfield
- 27Sembie-FerrisSubstituted forWilsonat 65'minutes
- 30PughBooked at 83mins
- 5ElliottSubstituted forMcDonaghat 75'minutes
- 8Beestin
Substitutes
- 4Whitehouse
- 6Boyce
- 9McDonagh
- 20Wilson
- 32Shields
- Referee:
- Aji Ajibola
- Attendance:
- 1,571
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Bivish Gurung replaces Soloman Wanjau-Smith.
Booking
Tom Pugh (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Gerry McDonagh replaces Daniel Elliott.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. Raphe Brown replaces Tushaun Tyreece-Walters.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidstone United. James Alabi replaces Mark Marshall.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Cameron Wilson replaces Dion Sembie-Ferris.
Booking
Mark Marshall (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 1. Jacob Butterfield (Scunthorpe United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 0.
Goal!
Goal! Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 0. Sam Bone (Maidstone United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.