National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United1ScunthorpeScunthorpe United1

Maidstone United 1-1 Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Maidstone and Scunthorpe could not be separated in a draw between the bottom two sides in the National League.

Maidstone got the breakthrough 33 minutes into the contest through Sam Bone's rifled effort from 25 yards which deflected into the net.

Scunthorpe found their equaliser two minutes after the break when Dion Sembie-Ferris slipped in Jacob Butterfield who coolly slotted home.

The visitors went in search of a winner, firstly Ben Richards-Everton saw his goalbound header saved by Daniel Barden.

The Iron went close again when Alfie Beestin flashed one on target but Barden was on hand to tip it wide and make sure of a point apiece.

Line-ups

Maidstone United

Formation 3-5-2

  • 31Barden
  • 25Tyreece-WaltersSubstituted forBrownat 70'minutes
  • 5Fowler
  • 24Jobe
  • 21Deacon
  • 10Barham
  • 32Lawson
  • 26Shonibare
  • 19MarshallBooked at 63minsSubstituted forAlabiat 68'minutes
  • 9Wanjau-SmithSubstituted forGurungat 83'minutes
  • 22Bone

Substitutes

  • 6Brown
  • 7Alabi
  • 29Gurung
  • 30Mersin
  • 38Jeche

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Chapman
  • 2Ogle
  • 13Richards-Everton
  • 26Bunker
  • 29Smith
  • 25Leake
  • 19Butterfield
  • 27Sembie-FerrisSubstituted forWilsonat 65'minutes
  • 30PughBooked at 83mins
  • 5ElliottSubstituted forMcDonaghat 75'minutes
  • 8Beestin

Substitutes

  • 4Whitehouse
  • 6Boyce
  • 9McDonagh
  • 20Wilson
  • 32Shields
Referee:
Aji Ajibola
Attendance:
1,571

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Bivish Gurung replaces Soloman Wanjau-Smith.

  4. Booking

    Tom Pugh (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Gerry McDonagh replaces Daniel Elliott.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. Raphe Brown replaces Tushaun Tyreece-Walters.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidstone United. James Alabi replaces Mark Marshall.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Cameron Wilson replaces Dion Sembie-Ferris.

  9. Booking

    Mark Marshall (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 1. Jacob Butterfield (Scunthorpe United).

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 0.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 0.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Maidstone United 1, Scunthorpe United 0. Sam Bone (Maidstone United).

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34266288325684
2Notts County35258289325783
3Woking34188859372262
4Barnet33175116457756
5Chesterfield331671055411455
6Eastleigh34166124237554
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313740301052
9Bromley34131294941851
10Dag & Red34146145155-448
11Altrincham341210125459-546
12Wealdstone331210114049-946
13Solihull Moors34119144850-242
14Maidenhead United34126163846-842
15Oldham33118144649-341
16Halifax34117163442-840
17Aldershot35115194860-1238
18York3499163945-636
19Yeovil32615112837-933
20Gateshead32712134050-1033
21Dorking3396184877-2933
22Torquay3378183860-2229
23Scunthorpe3469193966-2727
24Maidstone United3559213875-3724
View full National League table

