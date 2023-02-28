Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet1OldhamOldham Athletic3

Barnet 1-3 Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Oldham put a dent in Barnet's promotion ambitions with an incident-packed National League win at The Hive.

The visitors led after just five minutes as a corner found Ellis Chapman, who threaded a shot through the crowded penalty area.

Idris Kanu levelled from close range five minutes before the break but Oldham were back in front just after the hour when play was allowed to continue after Alex Reid collided with Barnet goalkeeper Aymen Azaze and Mike Fondop capitalised to fire into the net.

After Fondop had another ruled out for offside, Barnet were awarded a penalty for handball but Magnus Norman denied Dale Gorman from the penalty spot and 41-year-old defender Peter Clarke finished off the scoring in stoppage time.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Azaze
  • 3PotterSubstituted forArmstrongat 80'minutes
  • 4Collinge
  • 11Kanu
  • 8GormanSubstituted forWoodsat 82'minutes
  • 6Okimo
  • 9Kabamba
  • 14Pritchard
  • 23BeardBooked at 79mins
  • 25SeniorBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHallat 67'minutes
  • 33De Havilland

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 7Hall
  • 12Callan
  • 28Woods
  • 30Smith

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 4HoganBooked at 77mins
  • 14Sheron
  • 26Kitching
  • 16Shelton
  • 15GreenSubstituted forClarkeat 74'minutes
  • 17RooneyBooked at 77mins
  • 32Sutton
  • 36ChapmanBooked at 37minsSubstituted forReidat 46'minutes
  • 44YarneyBooked at 58mins
  • 45NuttallSubstituted forFondop-Talumat 46'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Hudson
  • 18Tollitt
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 25Reid
  • 42Clarke
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis
Attendance:
1,299

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 3.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 3. Peter Clarke (Oldham Athletic).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Sam Woods replaces Dale Gorman.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Marvin Armstrong replaces Finley Potter.

  6. Booking

    Sam Beard (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Booking

    John Rooney (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Booking

    Liam Hogan (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Peter Clarke replaces Devarn Green.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Robert Hall replaces Courtney Senior.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 2. Mike Fondop-Talum (Oldham Athletic).

  12. Booking

    Josef Yarney (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Booking

    Courtney Senior (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Mike Fondop-Talum replaces Joe Nuttall.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Alex Reid replaces Ellis Chapman.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 1.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 1.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 1. Idris Kanu (Barnet).

  19. Booking

    Ellis Chapman (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 0, Oldham Athletic 1. Mark Kitching (Oldham Athletic).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34266288325684
2Notts County35258289325783
3Woking34188859372262
4Barnet33175116457756
5Chesterfield331671055411455
6Eastleigh34166124237554
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313740301052
9Bromley34131294941851
10Dag & Red34146145155-448
11Altrincham341210125459-546
12Wealdstone331210114049-946
13Solihull Moors34119144850-242
14Maidenhead United34126163846-842
15Oldham33118144649-341
16Halifax34117163442-840
17Aldershot35115194860-1238
18York3499163945-636
19Yeovil32615112837-933
20Gateshead32712134050-1033
21Dorking3396184877-2933
22Torquay3378183860-2229
23Scunthorpe3469193966-2727
24Maidstone United3559213875-3724
