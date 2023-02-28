Barnet 1-3 Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

Oldham put a dent in Barnet's promotion ambitions with an incident-packed National League win at The Hive.

The visitors led after just five minutes as a corner found Ellis Chapman, who threaded a shot through the crowded penalty area.

Idris Kanu levelled from close range five minutes before the break but Oldham were back in front just after the hour when play was allowed to continue after Alex Reid collided with Barnet goalkeeper Aymen Azaze and Mike Fondop capitalised to fire into the net.

After Fondop had another ruled out for offside, Barnet were awarded a penalty for handball but Magnus Norman denied Dale Gorman from the penalty spot and 41-year-old defender Peter Clarke finished off the scoring in stoppage time.

Report supplied by PA Media.