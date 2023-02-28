Barnet 1-3 Oldham Athletic

Match ends, Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 3.
Oldham put a dent in Barnet's promotion ambitions with an incident-packed National League win at The Hive.
The visitors led after just five minutes as a corner found Ellis Chapman, who threaded a shot through the crowded penalty area.
Idris Kanu levelled from close range five minutes before the break but Oldham were back in front just after the hour when play was allowed to continue after Alex Reid collided with Barnet goalkeeper Aymen Azaze and Mike Fondop capitalised to fire into the net.
After Fondop had another ruled out for offside, Barnet were awarded a penalty for handball but Magnus Norman denied Dale Gorman from the penalty spot and 41-year-old defender Peter Clarke finished off the scoring in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Azaze
- 3PotterSubstituted forArmstrongat 80'minutes
- 4Collinge
- 11Kanu
- 8GormanSubstituted forWoodsat 82'minutes
- 6Okimo
- 9Kabamba
- 14Pritchard
- 23BeardBooked at 79mins
- 25SeniorBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHallat 67'minutes
- 33De Havilland
Substitutes
- 5Armstrong
- 7Hall
- 12Callan
- 28Woods
- 30Smith
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 19Norman
- 4HoganBooked at 77mins
- 14Sheron
- 26Kitching
- 16Shelton
- 15GreenSubstituted forClarkeat 74'minutes
- 17RooneyBooked at 77mins
- 32Sutton
- 36ChapmanBooked at 37minsSubstituted forReidat 46'minutes
- 44YarneyBooked at 58mins
- 45NuttallSubstituted forFondop-Talumat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Hudson
- 18Tollitt
- 20Fondop-Talum
- 25Reid
- 42Clarke
- Referee:
- Robert Massey-Ellis
- Attendance:
- 1,299
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 3.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 3. Peter Clarke (Oldham Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Sam Woods replaces Dale Gorman.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Marvin Armstrong replaces Finley Potter.
Booking
Sam Beard (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
John Rooney (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Liam Hogan (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Peter Clarke replaces Devarn Green.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Robert Hall replaces Courtney Senior.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 2. Mike Fondop-Talum (Oldham Athletic).
Booking
Josef Yarney (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Courtney Senior (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Mike Fondop-Talum replaces Joe Nuttall.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Alex Reid replaces Ellis Chapman.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 1.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 1, Oldham Athletic 1. Idris Kanu (Barnet).
Booking
Ellis Chapman (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Barnet 0, Oldham Athletic 1. Mark Kitching (Oldham Athletic).