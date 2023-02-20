Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have appealed against the red card shown to striker Kyle Vassell in Saturday's Scottish Premiership defeat to Hibernian.

The 30-year-old was dismissed after catching defender Marijan Cabraja with a high boot in the 2-0 loss.

Referee John Beaton initially awarded a yellow card before a VAR review resulted in Vassell being sent off.

A fast-track hearing is set for Wednesday, three days before Kilmarnock host relegation rivals Motherwell.

"I didn't even think it was a yellow," manager Derek McInnes said post-match at Easter Road. "I was raging that John [Beaton] had given him a yellow. There was no aggression in the challenge, there was no intent.

"[The referee] shouldn't have been asked to go over [to the monitor]. He's dealt with the situation at the time. This VAR lot are doing my head in."

The defeat in Leith means McInnes' side sit 10th in the Premiership table, just three points above 12th-placed Dundee United.