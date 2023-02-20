Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool owner John Henry (second left) with manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's owner John Henry says he is not selling the club but expects there to be some investment in the Anfield side.

Henry's Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which bought Liverpool in 2010, said it "would consider new shareholders" in the Reds in November.

FSG chairman Tom Werner later said external-link the club's owners were "exploring a sale".

But since then, in an interview with the Boston Sports Journal external-link , Henry said: "Are we selling LFC? No."

Henry made his comments in a question and answer session conducted over email with the Boston Sports Journal.

"Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale."

FSG bought Liverpool in a £300m deal following the tenure of former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett.

American basketball star LeBron James has been a part-owner of Liverpool since 2011 and has a 2% stake which cost him £4.7m.

He has since become a minor partner in FSG, which also owns baseball side Boston Red Sox.

In March 2021, RedBird Capital Partners, a private investment firm, bought a stake in FSG external-link for about $735m (£533m).

FSG have been open to investment in Liverpool and have recently engaged Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs in that process.

"Yes. I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process," said Henry.