Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
LiverpoolLiverpool20:00Real MadridReal Madrid
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Real Madrid: Darwin Nunez has 'a chance' of playing in Champions League clash

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Darwin Nunez receives treatment on the pitch
Nunez was injured during the second half at St James' Park

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has "a chance" of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League after injuring his shoulder against Newcastle, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 23-year-old was substituted during the second half of the Reds' 2-0 win at St James' Park on Saturday.

Nunez left the pitch holding his shoulder after an earlier clash with Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.

"There's a chance, we have to see how he'll cope with the pain," said Klopp.

Uruguay international Nunez has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season after joining from Benfica in the summer.

Liverpool welcome La Liga giants Real Madrid to Anfield on Tuesday (20:00 GMT) for their last-16 first leg.

It is the first time the two sides have met since last season's Champions League final in Paris, which Real won 1-0.

"I watched it back this weekend," said Klopp of that match. "I realised why I hadn't before that.

"It was torture; we played a good game, we could have won it but they scored the decisive goal. You could see their experience, how little they lose confidence, they are there for their chance. That is what you can learn from them.

"We are different teams in different times. Let's see who goes through."

Liverpool go into Tuesday's match having picked up back-to-back wins over Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League, an upturn in form following defeat by Wolves and a dismal January in which they won just one league point.

Klopp has taken confidence from his side's recent performances, and hopes they have found their form at the right time.

"It is one of the biggest games in the world [with added] recent history and it will be a top game," added Klopp.

"I am really happy we play it now. Four weeks ago it would have been different, but life is all about timing and maybe we found back our feet in time.

"Now we have these two results and hopefully we can build on that but now we need to play two super games.

"If we don't play our best we don't have a chance. Real Madrid doesn't have to play their best [to] still have a chance."

'I think they will do well' - Benitez

Speaking to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague on BBC Radio 5 Live, Rafael Benitez said Liverpool have what it takes to match Real.

Benitez, who led the Reds to the Champions League title in 2005 and also managed Real, said: "The difference in the past was Real Madrid used to play finals a lot of times, now Liverpool also has this experience so they will be there.

"The only problem for me is that they will have too many important games coming and now you are under pressure. You play against Newcastle and after you have to play against Real Madrid, so massive games, very important, very intensive games. Can they cope with all these things?

"I think so, with the players coming back. That is a risk. If almost everybody is fit, I think they will do well."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 21st February 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6411104613
2AC Milan6312127510
3RB Salzburg613259-46
4Dinamo Zagreb6114411-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6411156913
2RB Leipzig6402139412
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132810-26
4Celtic6024415-112

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201421214
2B Dortmund623110559
3Sevilla6123612-65
4FC Copenhagen6033112-113

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica6420167914
2PSG6420167914
3Juventus6105913-43
4Maccabi Haifa6105721-143
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport