Nunez was injured during the second half at St James' Park

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has "a chance" of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League after injuring his shoulder against Newcastle, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 23-year-old was substituted during the second half of the Reds' 2-0 win at St James' Park on Saturday.

Nunez left the pitch holding his shoulder after an earlier clash with Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.

"There's a chance, we have to see how he'll cope with the pain," said Klopp.

Uruguay international Nunez has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season after joining from Benfica in the summer.

Liverpool welcome La Liga giants Real Madrid to Anfield on Tuesday (20:00 GMT) for their last-16 first leg.

