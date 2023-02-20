Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
LiverpoolLiverpool20:00Real MadridReal Madrid
Venue: Anfield

Liverpool v Real Madrid: Darwin Nunez has 'a chance' of playing in Champions League clash

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Darwin Nunez receives treatment on the pitch
Nunez was injured during the second half at St James' Park

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has "a chance" of facing Real Madrid in the Champions League after injuring his shoulder against Newcastle, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 23-year-old was substituted during the second half of the Reds' 2-0 win at St James' Park on Saturday.

Nunez left the pitch holding his shoulder after an earlier clash with Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier.

"There's a chance, we have to see how he'll cope with the pain," said Klopp.

Uruguay international Nunez has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season after joining from Benfica in the summer.

Liverpool welcome La Liga giants Real Madrid to Anfield on Tuesday (20:00 GMT) for their last-16 first leg.

More to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 21st February 2023

  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt20:00NapoliNapoli
  • LiverpoolLiverpool20:00Real MadridReal Madrid

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6411104613
2AC Milan6312127510
3RB Salzburg613259-46
4Dinamo Zagreb6114411-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6411156913
2RB Leipzig6402139412
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132810-26
4Celtic6024415-112

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201421214
2B Dortmund623110559
3Sevilla6123612-65
4FC Copenhagen6033112-113

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica6420167914
2PSG6420167914
3Juventus6105913-43
4Maccabi Haifa6105721-143
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport