Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson did a TV interview with club icon Stan Collymore late week

Forward Brennan Johnson says he wants to emulate Stan Collymore by becoming the "the main man" at Nottingham Forest.

Johnson, 21, is the Reds' top scorer in the Premier League this season, with five goals in 23 top-flight games.

Like Collymore three decades before him, Johnson last term helped Forest to Premier League promotion as the club's top scorer.

"I just need to keep the goals coming," said Johnson.

In his solitary Premier League season with the Reds after helping them back to the top tier, Collymore scored 22 league goals and earned a then British-record £8.5m move to Liverpool in the summer of 1995.

Last week, Collymore visited Forest's Nigel Doughty Academy training base to interview Johnson for a French television broadcaster.

When asked by BBC East Midlands Today what it was like to grab the attention of such a club icon, Johnson said: "It's nice to be wanted by such great players.

"I know how he played for Forest and the kind of main main man he was himself, which is similar to what I'm trying to do now."

While Johnson says he "doesn't have a target" for how many goals he wants to score this season, Collymore insists the Wales international - who is the son of former Forest striker David Johnson - will undoubtedly have a tally in mind.

"He will have a firm target of 'Can I get into double figures?'. If he can get into double figures in his debut Premier League season, that will be exceptional," Collymore said.

"In terms of what he gives, he gives pace, enthusiasm, lots of confidence and he keeps going.

"He's not one of those players who after two or three runs gives up. You give him the ball, he will make things happen.

"Obviously, Forest adding a lot of attacking players and players in positions that are experienced will help him along the way.

"I'm sure he will go on - if he stays at the club, and stays injury fee - to be a Nottingham Forest legend like his dad."