Mark Bonner's Cambridge have won eight of their 31 league games so far this season

Cambridge United owner Paul Barry has given his full backing to head coach Mark Bonner despite the club struggling at the wrong end of League One.

The U's ended an eight-game winless run with a 1-0 home victory over Oxford United on Saturday.

But they are 22nd in the table, above only Morecambe and Forest Green Rovers.

"The commitment and the way the coaching staff have dealt with the recent period has been first class," Barry said in a message to supporters. external-link

"As ever in football, the burden is shouldered most by the head coach and Mark has shown real character and leadership throughout this period.

"He has been absolutely fundamental to our recent success and all of us, owners and board, very much see him as part of our future."

Cambridge-born Bonner, 37, has been in charge at the Abbey Stadium since Colin Calderwood departed almost three years ago.

He led them to promotion by finishing second in League Two in 2020-21 and they finished 16th in the third tier last season, as well as enjoying a run to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

They are away to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening, with a home fixture against Portsmouth to follow on Saturday.

"We are clearly in a battle but there is a lot of football to come with a third of the season remaining and 45 points still to play for," Barry added.

"Saturday's win showed real grit, determination, collective fight and talent on the pitch, backed by fantastic support off it. Let's attack the rest of the season together with that same mentality."