Last updated on .From the section Wales

Hannah Cain made her debut against Estonia in November 2021

Pinatar Cup: Scotland v Wales Venue : Pinatar Arena, Spain Date : Tuesday, 21 February Kick-off : 14:00 GMT Coverage : Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Online and Cymru Fyw

Hannah Cain says returning for Wales at the Pinatar Cup after 15 months out was "a little bit like my debut again".

Cain ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament on her Wales debut and picked up a hamstring injury during recovery, which ruled her out for over a year.

The 24-year-old's long wait for a second international appearance came to an end on 15 February, as Wales beat Philippines in south-east Spain.

"I can't quite describe the emotion," said Leicester forward Cain.

"I don't think I'll ever be able to completely compare it to the actual debut, that was unbelievable, but every time I put on this shirt it is a massive honour.

"With everything I've gone through and the support I've had, I think everyone else was chuffed for me to be here and be selected.

"It is an absolute whirlwind and every time I put on this shirt it is unreal."

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester in January, Cain talked of the mental challenges she faced to recover from her injuries.

The former Everton player said not being able to help the national team in their attempt to qualify for a first World Cup made things even more challenging.

"The injury came at a really bad time," said Cain.

"I had just made my Wales debut, I was on a high and super excited to continue the campaign with the girls to try and qualify for the World Cup.

"The injury was disheartening but to not help the girls do that was even worse for me.

"For an injury it was quite smooth up until eight months, and then as I was starting to come back I got another injury on top.

"I thought I would just make the end of the qualifiers but it was a bit too soon with the hamstring injury, which again made everything a little bit worse."

Hannah Cain played for England at under-17, 19 and 21 level before representing Wales as a senior international.

Having returned for Leicester in January, Cain was named in Wales' squad for the Pinatar Cup, and has featured in both matches as a substitute.

After scoring in the FA Cup against Reading, Cain returned to the scoresheet in the Women's Super League (WSL) by firing in Leicester's winner against Liverpool the day after her 24th birthday.

That strike, scored from a well-worked corner routine, has been nominated for the WSL's goal of the month.

Cain said to score her first goal for Wales would be "unreal", and she may be given the opportunity by manager Gemma Grainger in their final Pinatar Cup game against Scotland.

"It's obviously what I'm looking to do, I probably should have taken a shot the other night [against Philippines] and would have had it," Cain said.

"But it happens, and I'll know for next time when the opportunity comes I will shoot and get that first international goal.

"I knew as soon as I passed it I should have shot, but you win some you lose some and next time it will go in hopefully."

Victory against Scotland on Tuesday would guarantee at least a second place finish at the 2023 Pinatar Cup.

Wales would need to better Iceland's result against Philippines - or win by two goals more than Thorsteinn Halldorsson's side - to win the competition.