Macaulay Langstaff's hat-trick against Yeovil was his second for Notts County this season

Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff proved his quality by becoming the first player in England's top five leagues to score 30 goal this season, says Magpies boss Luke Williams.

His hat-trick at Yeovil saw him become just the third Notts player in 73 years to hit the scoring milestone.

Langstaff has been branded the 'non-league Haaland' for matching the feats of Manchester City star Erling Haaland this season.

"He's just brilliant," Williams said.

"We are lucky today because he showed his real quality.

"It's pretty impressive, and he deserves it because he has scored every type of goal."

Langstaff 'buzzing' with tally

Langstaff opened the scoring against Yeovil in the fourth minute on Saturday, but the National League leaders needed a late Ruben Rodrigues penalty and two injury-time goals from the prolific striker to seal victory.

Goals in the 94th and 95th minutes saw him notch up 30 goals in a campaign which still has 13 league games to remaining.

"I'd have preferred he did the damage a lot earlier, so I could have taken him off the pitch," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"He was fantastic and that is why you leave him on the pitch when it's tight, because in the blink of an eye he can change a game."

Langstaff himself said he was "buzzing" to hit 30 goals, but said he never had a goal tally to aim for.

"I don't set targets," he said.

"I just look at the end of the season and see where my goals are and see if I'm happy or not.

"As a striker the normal target is 20, so if you get that you are really happy. To have 30 with 13 games left, I'm buzzing with that return."

Lee Hughes was the last player to score more than 30 goals for Notts, hitting 33 in all competitions in the 2009-10 season to become the first since Tommy Lawton in 1949-50 to do so for the Magpies.

Langstaff said it was an "unbelievable feeling" to emulate the highly-rated pair.