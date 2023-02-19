Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Son Heung-min came off the bench to score Tottenham's second goal in the 2-0 win over West Ham

Tottenham have called for social media companies to take action after Son Heung-min was subjected to "utterly reprehensible" racist abuse online.

The abuse occurred during Sunday's 2-0 Premier League victory over West Ham, during which substitute Son scored Spurs' second goal.

Tottenham posted on Twitter saying they had reported the abuse towards Son.

"We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action," they said.

Tottenham added: "We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today's match, which has been reported by the club."

Anti-racism group Kick It Out earlier this month demanded "meaningful reforms" after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to racial abuse on Instagram.

Toney was targeted after his controversial equaliser against Arsenal, which should have been ruled out by VAR for offside against team-mate Christian Norgaard.

The Brentford forward revealed in October last year he had been abused on Instagram after scoring both goals in a 2-0 league victory over Brighton.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, condemned the abuse at the time, but said it could not take take action because the message had not been reported within the app.

Police investigated and Antonio Neill, 24, of Blyth, Northumberland, admitted a charge of sending an offensive message to Toney at Newcastle Magistrates' Court in January.