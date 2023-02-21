Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

O'Shea has been a Republic Under-21 coach since 2020

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea has joined Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny's backroom team.

O'Shea becomes an assistant coach after working with the Republic of Ireland Under-21 side for almost three years.

The 41-year-old is a first-team coach at Stoke City and completed his Pro Licence coaching course in December.

O'Shea is expected to combine his new role, which will begin when Euro 2024 qualifying starts in March, with his full-time duties at Stoke.

The central defender won 118 international caps, the third highest of any Republic of Ireland player.

"I'm delighted to join the senior international team coaching staff and look forward to working with Stephen and the rest of the backroom team," O'Shea said.

"It was always an honour to play for my country and put on the green shirt so to join the coaching staff and work with the current group of players and staff is an amazing opportunity for me.

"I'd like to thank Jim Crawford and the Ireland Under-21 backroom team, who've been fantastic to work with over the last few years, and wish them every success after such a strong qualification campaign last year."

O'Shea played in both Euro 2012 and Euro 2016 and had a decorated club career at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League.

The Republic of Ireland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at home to France on 27 March, five days after hosting Latvia in a friendly in Dublin.