Match ends, Barcelona 2, Cadiz 0.
Barcelona re-established their eight-point lead at the top of La Liga thanks to a routine win over struggling Cadiz.
Sergi Roberto gave Barca the lead late in the first half from a rebound after Robert Lewandowski had a header cleared off the line.
Three minutes later Lewandowski drilled in a fine drive from the edge of the box after being picked out by Roberto.
It was both players' first league goal at the Nou Camp since 23 October's 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.
Xavi's side had chances to increase their lead further with Lewandowski hitting the crossbar.
The Poland striker has scored 15 goals in his first 19 La Liga appearances - with only Cristiano Ronaldo, in 17 games in 2009-10, reaching that total in fewer matches since the turn of the century.
Barcelona, whose nearest title rivals Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-0 on Saturday, have won their past seven La Liga games and are unbeaten in 13.
Their remarkable defensive record continues too with a 17th clean sheet of the league season, a record after 22 La Liga games (passing Deportivo de La Coruna's 16 in 1993-94).
Cadiz, who had two Roger goals disallowed, remain two points above the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 15Christensen
- 24García
- 28Balde
- 6Gavi
- 21F de JongBooked at 66minsSubstituted forKessieat 69'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 20Roberto
- 11F Torres
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forRaphinhaat 74'minutes
- 10Ansu FatiSubstituted forAlarcónat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Busquets
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 17Alonso
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 22Raphinha
- 32Torre
- 36Tenas
- 38Alarcón
Cádiz
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ledesma
- 20Carcelén Valencia
- 23Hernández
- 3Jiménez Jarque
- 21Arzamendia
- 17EscalanteSubstituted forAlejoat 62'minutes
- 4AlcarazBooked at 53minsSubstituted forSan Emeterio Díazat 69'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 10BongondaSubstituted forSobrinoat 62'minutes
- 8Fernández Iglesias
- 14OcampoSubstituted forLozanoat 62'minutes
- 15Martí SalvadorBooked at 24minsSubstituted forRamos de la Florat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Parra
- 5Mbaye
- 7Sobrino
- 9Lozano
- 11Alejo
- 12Diarra
- 16Ramos de la Flor
- 24San Emeterio Díaz
- 25Meré
- 26Aznar Ussen
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 72,010
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Cadiz 0.
Post update
Hand ball by Iza Carcelén (Cadiz).
Post update
Corner, Cadiz. Conceded by Ferran Torres.
Post update
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Cadiz).
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Luis Hernández (Cadiz).
Post update
Attempt missed. Fali (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luis Hernández with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ángel Alarcón (Barcelona).
Post update
Iza Carcelén (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Ramos (Cadiz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino with a cross.
Post update
Anthony Lozano (Cadiz) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Luis Hernández with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ángel Alarcón replaces Ansu Fati.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Chris Ramos (Cadiz).
Post update
Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).
Post update
Iván Alejo (Cadiz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Balde.
- Which portable heater is best?: Sliced Bread turns up the dial to find out which gives the most heat for the lowest energy used
- 'I hated his comedy': Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture