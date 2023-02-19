Close menu

Tottenham 2-0 West Ham: Son Heung-min proves point after being dropped to bench

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min celebrate a goal for Tottenham against West Ham
Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for a Premier League goal on 45 occasions

If Son Heung-min wanted to make a point after losing his place in the Tottenham starting line-up, it took him only five minutes to do so.

He came on in the 67th minute, replacing Richarlison - the man who started instead of him - and in the 72nd minute it was business as normal.

Harry Kane and Son, statistically the most prolific partnership in Premier League history, linked up with the England captain's through ball expertly finished by the South Korean as Spurs recorded a 2-0 win over West Ham to move above Newcastle and into the top four.

"Every player doesn't want to sit on the bench, this is clear, but when I am sitting there I'm always thinking where I can help the team and that's what I did when I came on," said Son.

He is now only two goals away from reaching 100 in the Premier League and his total of 23 last season saw him share the Golden Boot, with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, for being the league's top scorer.

But this campaign has been tougher for Son, with Sunday's goal only his fifth in the league in 2022-23.

Indeed, four of those goals have come from his two substitute appearances after he also netted a 13-minute hat-trick in the 6-2 win over Leicester in September.

"With my performance, I know I can do much, much better and I want to improve," said the 30-year-old.

"I still want to do better things that I haven't done. I'm always positive after I play bad so I don't want to celebrate too much after the victory."

Son's goal was his first in the league in six matches and team-mate Ben Davies, who set up the first goal for Emerson Royal, was not surprised to see Son back scoring.

"It's what we've come to expect from him," said Davies. "We see it every day on the training pitch. A few haven't gone his way this season but we're delighted for him."

However, assistant boss Cristian Stellini, in charge while manager Antonio Conte recovers from gallbladder surgery, said Son's goal would not guarantee him a starting place.

"At the moment he is not 100% so we have to manage him," said Stellini. "With the space, Son is an amazing player and we try to use him in this way.

"It was a good idea. Son has a goal so we are happy for him. He has to stay calm and produce his best performance."

Start Son or make him 'more angry'?

Richarlison joined Tottenham from Everton in a £60m move last summer but is yet to score a Premier League goal for Spurs in his five starts and nine substitute appearances.

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who scored 127 Premier League goals - winning the Golden Boot twice - believes Richarlison should get a run of games, even if that means keeping Son on the bench.

"Richarlison didn't do enough but you have to give him a run otherwise it'll kill him, you have to give him three or four matches," said Hasselbaink on Sky Sports.

"You make Son more angry, he has done well, he scored, but you have to give [Richarlison] more matches.

"When the game is open, it is easier to get more balls, more space. I would still put Son on the bench."

Son Heung-min scores for Tottenham against West Ham
Son Heung-min has scored 98 Premier League goals and registered 49 assists from 254 appearances

Former Brighton striker Glenn Murray, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, felt Son offered more to the Tottenham team than Richarlison did on Sunday.

"Son made such a difference, he is just that connection between the attack and the defence and it resulted in plenty of opportunities," said Murray.

"Son back on the scoresheet is huge for them."

Former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane believes Son provided the perfect response to not starting.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said: "As a player you look in the mirror and know yourself. At times, when you're not playing well, you have more desire when you get the opportunity.

"Some players sulk, some don't accept it, but Sonny doesn't, he always has an impact on the game.

"Last year Son was one of the best players in the Premier League, this year he is going through a [tough] run. Sometimes you need a kick up the backside and he responded in the right way."

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by HaHaYouLost, today at 21:45

    It doesn't matter, Spuds will never win anything as long as the cheat Kane is in the team 🙂

  • Comment posted by Buckscanary, today at 21:44

    Technically, I regard him as the greatest player in the Premier League? His skill-set is phenomenal

    • Reply posted by HaHaYouLost, today at 21:47

      HaHaYouLost replied:
      Lmao!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by test, today at 21:43

    I guess it always depends on what the alternative is. Richarlison certainly deserves to start after a good world cup and the poor form of Son. Having said that, you don't just become a bad player overnight after winning (joint) golden boot the season before. Also, I'm not sure the way Conte sets up is conducive to the Son-Kane partnership that started to become so prolific under mourinho.

  • Comment posted by rubaduba, today at 21:43

    Too quick to forget how great Son is he is a huge asset to Tottenham. Classic kane, Son combo today. Need the others to step up to. The stand in manager seems to have more nous about subs than conte

  • Comment posted by DCC, today at 21:42

    I'm pretty sure most Prem teams would take him as a starter he's proven class.

  • Comment posted by Ronny Rosen-chin, today at 21:42

    Top scorer last season, speaks for itself.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 21:41

    Son could be Tottenham Hotspur main striker next season.
    Once Harry Kane decides to come up to Manchester United..

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 21:43

      Cole replied:
      Hahaha good one

  • Comment posted by Greavsie the greatest, today at 21:41

    Happens to every player. Just needs to get his confidence back. Never doubted his quality.

  • Comment posted by Robert E7, today at 21:41

    Whatever.

  • Comment posted by goodmoaning, today at 21:41

    What an idiotic question from the BBC

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 21:40

    Well he has played poorly when starting but done well off the bench. So clearly he realises he needs to prove a point.

    If he starts next game and is poor, then everyone will want him benched so...

  • Comment posted by HaHaYouLost, today at 21:38

    Kane, nice play acting today son, you well and truly got found out 👍

    • Reply posted by GreenerGrass, today at 21:41

      GreenerGrass replied:
      Yawn…

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 21:38

    Playing with Ivan Perisic has affected Son. Maybe it's Perisic who should be benched.

    • Reply posted by GreenerGrass, today at 21:41

      GreenerGrass replied:
      Clearly you didn’t watch the game because he was on the bench!!

  • Comment posted by Keely Hodgkinson is English NOT British, today at 21:38

    "If Son Heung-min wanted to make a point after losing his place in the Tottenham starting line-up, it took him only five minutes to do so."

    Here, here 🙄

  • Comment posted by The Detectorist, today at 21:38

    I think Son is held by by Harry Kane being in the team, the year they reached the Champions League final Son got them there because he thrived on being the sole striker while Kane was out injured.

    • Reply posted by Al_Bundy, today at 21:41

      Al_Bundy replied:
      You're talking nonsense. Son was the golden boot winner last season, playing with Kane. It is Conte's negative tactics and playing with Perisic, which has affected Son.

  • Comment posted by LFCxCrankedMonk, today at 21:38

  • Comment posted by dontblamemeblamemyparents, today at 21:36

    I'm no Spurs fan but he is one of my favourite players in the Premier League. In my book, he should start every game.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 21:44

      Cole replied:
      Regardless of form?

  • Comment posted by farmergiles, today at 21:35

    Don't really care as long as we learn that putting subs on after 80 minutes of ineffective play won't change a game....so well done Stellini!

  • Comment posted by Juan, today at 21:35

    Richarlison an enormous waste of space. Great sale by Everton.

    • Reply posted by Al_Bundy, today at 21:39

      Al_Bundy replied:
      Don't be silly. He showed his quality in the World Cup. His season has been blighted by injury and he needs a good run to form an understanding with his teammates.

