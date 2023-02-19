Close menu

Manchester United 3-0 Leicester: Erik ten Hag rallies fans before pivotal week

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Manchester United have won 27 games in all competitions this season, more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues

After the 3-0 victory over Leicester on Sunday, videos circulated on social media of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag raising his arms and shouting a rallying message to the fans before heading down the tunnel at Old Trafford.

It comes at the start of the most pivotal week of Ten Hag's impressive first season at United, with the Red Devils facing two crucial fixtures.

Asked what he was saying, Ten Hag replied: "Come Thursday, it is a big game, make sure you are there. We will beat Barcelona together."

The La Liga leaders head to Old Trafford in their Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday.

Three days later is an arguably even bigger match, as United come up against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, aiming to end their six-year trophy drought.

But it is also a key moment away from the pitch, as Friday saw bids go in for the takeover of the club.

The Manchester United Supporters' Trust released a statement on Sunday saying any prospective bidder "needs to explicitly commit to backing Erik and his plans to restore United to glory".

Ten Hag said: "I thank the fans when they have that trust in me, I feel committed with this club and I love to be here, but that (takeover) is not in my influence.

"What I can influence is the performance of this team and I will give [everything] to perform as good as possible."

What shape are United in for next week?

"Wembley, Wembley, we're the famous Man United and we're off to Wembley," was the chant from the home supporters against Leicester.

United rode their luck, needing David de Gea two make two world-class saves to keep them in the contest, but two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Jadon Sancho helped them to a comfortable victory.

England international Rashford is in the form of his life, taking his tally to 24 goals for the campaign, but Bruno Fernandes' impressive performances have gone under the radar, with the Portuguese playmaker providing two more assists on Sunday.

Free-flowing up front but solid in defence, United's clean sheet against Leicester was their 10th in the league this season, two more than the entirety of the last campaign.

Ten Hag's men were without midfield maestro Casemiro, and it showed for large parts of the first half when they failed to gain control in the middle of the park, but the Brazil international's return from suspension will provide a boost against the Magpies.

United's status as one of Europe's best has fallen away in recent seasons, with wrong managerial choices and a long list of poor signings contributing factors, but they look like they are climbing their way back to the top under Ten Hag.

The no-nonsense former Ajax boss has redeveloped a winning mentality - United have claimed 27 victories in all competitions this season, the most across Europe's top five leagues.

Beating Barca would keep them in contention to win the Europa League, while overcoming Newcastle would see them collect their first piece of silverware since the 2017 Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Former England midfielder Izzy Christiansen said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "A brilliant day for Manchester United, big, big win. It was comfortable. Players got minutes off the bench, really good performance.

"They moved from second to third gear and I now feel, at full time, there is an extra two gears they could have gone to but they didn't.

"That should excite Manchester United fans going into this week that they are in."

Are United in the title race?

Erik ten Hag gestures to the Old Trafford crowd
Ten Hag's side are five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal

Manager Ten Hag pointed out in his matchday programme that United are the only side in Europe's top five leagues still with a chance of winning all four trophies.

They will aim to get past struggling West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on 1 March and their primary aim in the league at the start of the campaign would have been to secure a top-four finish.

They are in control of that goal and have lost just three of their last 22 league games - so is a title challenge a realistic possibility?

United are in third place, five points behind league leaders Arsenal, who have played a game fewer but still have to go to Etihad Stadium to face second-placed Manchester City.

However, Ten Hag has urged caution.

"It is February, it is not about the title race," he said. "We are playing a big game on Thursday and we are focusing on that. That is the only thing that matters."

He added: "We have to fight, our fans to make Old Trafford a fortress and the gameplan has to be right."

Comments

Join the conversation

302 comments

  • Comment posted by cobo321, today at 18:59

    Realistic Man U fan here. Not expecting title or 4 trophies. impressed with Ten Hags progress. Acquiring players he thinks will fit into his system, style & not just signing marquee DiMarias, Sanchez’ or Pogbas of this world hoping theyll show up. Restored pride, passion & getting a tune from players seemed destined for the exit door. Excited to see where we can go from here with ETH at the helm

    • Reply posted by alyred, today at 19:26

      alyred replied:
      Discipline is the key. And the stomach needed to take harsh, unpopular decisions.
      Benched Rashford for being 2 mins late.
      Got rid of Ronaldo
      Benched 80M defender
      UNITED ARE BACK

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 18:51

    It's pretty hard not to be impressed/jealous of the transformation he's managed to affect within a short space of time tbh. He's bought well, he's handled the players well, left absolutely no doubt who's the boss and it isn't any of the players. He's got passion back into the players and connected with the fans. Enough to win things? Time will tell I guess

    • Reply posted by That Guy, today at 20:17

      That Guy replied:
      a well put together comment not akin to the HYS forums! tip of the hat sir

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 18:42

    Even if UTD fell apart now this manager has done a remarkable job. Football is good and he has made numerous players better.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 20:29

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Ole finished 2nd with a worse squad

  • Comment posted by Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko, today at 18:32

    whatever utd may or may not win, they haven't breached any FFP restrictions

    #115

    • Reply posted by Strangeways here they come, today at 18:35

      Strangeways here they come replied:
      Sir Jim, doesn't have a cats chance.

      They want Sheik Jizza's black gold money.

      They wannabe chi tea.

  • Comment posted by GBEST, today at 19:16

    ETH has done just about everything right. He dealt with selfish, mutineer Renaldo. Restored confidence in Rashford, Shaw and Sancho. Benched caterpillar Maguire, ignoring his transfer fee. Haven't seen much of Lindelof, McTominay or Martial. Team playing with energy and pride. Rashford re-born.
    On a scale of 1 to 10...manager gets a 9.

    • Reply posted by Steve-y-Max, today at 19:50

      Steve-y-Max replied:
      Cristian who?
      Made a player of Shaw....who Mourinrho almost DESTROYED as a human being..... I always had faith in Shaw and I detested Jose for his obvious intents to make Shaw a scapegoat ,so as to wield more power over the players whose ego's he could not control.....
      "The Chosen One"..... Yeah.... in his 666 head.

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 18:35

    AFC fan here... Utd looking strong right now.. they're definitely in with a chance for the title. It's gonna be a roller-coaster til the end of the season...

    • Reply posted by Rantomon, today at 18:43

      Rantomon replied:
      Indeed. Also an Arsenal fan. United worth an outside bet, odds are decent

  • Comment posted by PolPotter, today at 18:42

    One half of the city are being investigated for cheating football and the very spirit of winning fairly, the other half has finally woke up - Glory Glory Man Utd...

    • Reply posted by Steve 76, today at 18:46

      Steve 76 replied:
      Calm down dear!!

      The dizzy heights of 3rd place appear to giving you vertigo.

  • Comment posted by Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko, today at 19:09

    Bearing in mind Leicester had a full week off and scored 8 in their last 2 games, this was an impressive result.

    • Reply posted by Mr Remarkable, today at 19:37

      Mr Remarkable replied:
      You do know those 8 goals don't count towards today's game don't you?

  • Comment posted by County15, today at 19:36

    Didn't feel like it at the time but writing half a season off to get the right manager was the right thing to do.
    Utd deserve credit for this big time.

    • Reply posted by timusathem, today at 20:47

      timusathem replied:
      It’s a good point. No one has mentioned this? Kudos to you

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 18:56

    Great manager at the greatest club. We are in for some magical years no doubt about it :)

    • Reply posted by Gladioli, today at 20:33

      Gladioli replied:
      Copied and pasted from a Liverpool HYS circa 2019

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:48

    Everybody needs to calm down.
    One game at a time. First game is Barcelona. Let's deal with them, steer away from injuries, and then concentrate on Newcastle. Without a decent goalkeeper..

    • Reply posted by OmNom, today at 22:09

      OmNom replied:
      Casemiro and Varane need to get stuck into Karius at the first corner. You'll Never Walk Alone, unless you're concussed, in which case King Kenny's club will scapegoat you...

  • Comment posted by Gary D, today at 19:35

    Rode their luck? As Ole once said, “you are allowed to have a good keeper”. Luck is what Arsenal had at Villa. No problem with that, it’s just how it goes. But today’s result wasn’t down to luck. ETH is doing an absolutely brilliant job. I think we are going to struggle with the number of games but it’s so good to see us competing.

    • Reply posted by D173155C , today at 19:59

      D173155C replied:
      Yep it was down to Mr Attwell...should have started 2nd half with ten men...and VAR is all for the so called big clubs...hope Barca n Newcastle smash you

  • Comment posted by Stuntman, today at 18:21

    With Ten Hag, anything is possible. He is the best manager in the world right now, with the best goalscorer, best keeper and now the best midfielder is back
    Don't think we can't tell you're nervous

    • Reply posted by Shaibal, today at 18:24

      Shaibal replied:
      Pogba is back?

  • Comment posted by focusonthepositive, today at 21:51

    Neutral, QPR fan here. Absolutely terrific to see this season becoming a three way fight. Getting rid of Ronaldo best thing you could've done. The boss looks to be restoring confidence. Would be nice to see AFC or MUFC win the PL for a change, long way to go but it's looking to be a cracking season. Brilliant to see how Rashford back on form. Seems to be a terrific lad too.

  • Comment posted by Guest, today at 18:23

    I still don't understand why some people think by going to Etihad will break Arsenal's season. Arsenal can go there and lose , make no mistake they are not playing City in every game as we witnessed in Nottingham Forest game .

    • Reply posted by bludfamtv, today at 18:28

      bludfamtv replied:
      exactly... city been very shaky this season, couldnt finish their dinner vs. forest and got punished - it just isnt happening for them.

  • Comment posted by Kapil_Dev_Ka_Full_Toss, today at 21:36

    ETH is a breath of fresh air for the EPL. The constant moaning of Plopp, Guardiola and Arteta is unbearable!

    • Reply posted by Keely Hodgkinson is English NOT British, today at 21:42

      Keely Hodgkinson is English NOT British replied:
      There's positive and negative moaning...the latter i can do quitely and visibly to those that should address our English issues on here.

      🙄

  • Comment posted by caringman1953, today at 20:42

    I hope Ten Hag is in for a long haul , and the full backing from the people at the top who come in .Brilliant job Ten Hag . The future looks bright .🍷👏⚽️

  • Comment posted by SROBBY, today at 18:44

    Three teams in the title race. 12/1 on United might be worth a couple of shillings. They look very impressive.

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 19:00

      Wee Brian replied:
      Two Bob comment.

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 20:13

    He has a winners aura about him. He will win the big trophies for Manchester United.

  • Comment posted by Romain, today at 18:59

    Gonna be at the EFL Cup finals and so excited to see my childhood team finally competing for trophies! Go United! Go Erik! Glory glory Manchester United 💪🏻🔴

    • Reply posted by muddywaters, today at 19:25

      muddywaters replied:
      lol

