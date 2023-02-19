Manchester United have won 27 games in all competitions this season, more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues

After the 3-0 victory over Leicester on Sunday, videos circulated on social media of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag raising his arms and shouting a rallying message to the fans before heading down the tunnel at Old Trafford.

It comes at the start of the most pivotal week of Ten Hag's impressive first season at United, with the Red Devils facing two crucial fixtures.

Asked what he was saying, Ten Hag replied: "Come Thursday, it is a big game, make sure you are there. We will beat Barcelona together."

The La Liga leaders head to Old Trafford in their Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday.

Three days later is an arguably even bigger match, as United come up against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, aiming to end their six-year trophy drought.

But it is also a key moment away from the pitch, as Friday saw bids go in for the takeover of the club.

The Manchester United Supporters' Trust released a statement on Sunday saying any prospective bidder "needs to explicitly commit to backing Erik and his plans to restore United to glory".

Ten Hag said: "I thank the fans when they have that trust in me, I feel committed with this club and I love to be here, but that (takeover) is not in my influence.

"What I can influence is the performance of this team and I will give [everything] to perform as good as possible."

What shape are United in for next week?

"Wembley, Wembley, we're the famous Man United and we're off to Wembley," was the chant from the home supporters against Leicester.

United rode their luck, needing David de Gea two make two world-class saves to keep them in the contest, but two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Jadon Sancho helped them to a comfortable victory.

England international Rashford is in the form of his life, taking his tally to 24 goals for the campaign, but Bruno Fernandes' impressive performances have gone under the radar, with the Portuguese playmaker providing two more assists on Sunday.

Free-flowing up front but solid in defence, United's clean sheet against Leicester was their 10th in the league this season, two more than the entirety of the last campaign.

Ten Hag's men were without midfield maestro Casemiro, and it showed for large parts of the second half when they failed to gain control in the middle of the park, but the Brazil international's return from suspension will provide a boost against the Magpies.

United's status as one of Europe's best has fallen away in recent seasons, with wrong managerial choices and a long list of poor signings contributing factors, but they look like they are climbing their way back to the top under Ten Hag.

The no-nonsense former Ajax boss has redeveloped a winning mentality - United have claimed 27 victories in all competitions this season, the most across Europe's top five leagues.

Beating Barca would keep them in contention to win the Europa League, while overcoming Newcastle would see them collect their first piece of silverware since the 2017 Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

Former England midfielder Izzy Christiansen said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "A brilliant day for Manchester United, big, big win. It was comfortable. Players got minutes off the bench, really good performance.

"They moved from second to third gear and I now feel, at full time, there is an extra two gears they could have gone to but they didn't.

"That should excite Manchester United fans going into this week that they are in."

Are United in the title race?

Ten Hag's side are five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal

Manager Ten Hag pointed out in his matchday programme that United are the only side in Europe's top five leagues still with a chance of winning all four trophies.

They will aim to get past struggling West Ham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on 1 March and their primary aim in the league at the start of the campaign would have been to secure a top-four finish.

They are in control of that goal and have lost just three of their last 22 league games - so is a title challenge a realistic possibility?

United are in third place, five points behind league leaders Arsenal, who have played a game fewer but still have to go to Etihad Stadium to face second-placed Manchester City.

However, Ten Hag has urged caution.

"It is February, it is not about the title race," he said. "We are playing a big game on Thursday and we are focusing on that. That is the only thing that matters."

He added: "We have to fight, our fans to make Old Trafford a fortress and the gameplan has to be right."