Viaplay Cup final: Can you name Rangers & Celtic XIs from 2019 showpiece?
|Viaplay Cup final: Rangers v Celtic
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Sunday's Viaplay Cup final between Rangers and Celtic will be just the second Old Firm cup final derby in a decade.
It perhaps doesn't feel like less than three-and-a-half years since that showpiece occasions, which Celtic won 1-0, but how well do you remember it?
Can you recall the Celtic full-back who was dismissed? The goalkeeper who saved a penalty? And sole Rangers player from their XI who has since left the club? You've got four minutes...
Can you name the starting line-ups from the last time Celtic and Rangers met in the Scottish League Cup final in 2019?
