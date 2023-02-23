Viaplay Cup final: Pick your combined Celtic-Rangers XI
From the section Scottish League Cup
|Viaplay Cup final: Rangers v Celtic
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Sunday's Viaplay Cup final brings expectation for both Celtic and Rangers.
While the Parkhead club are leading the charge in the Scottish Premiership, their rivals have barely put a foot wrong under new boss Michael Beale. But who would you pick to play in a combined starting XI?
Take your blue or green spectacles off and stick on your impartial hat...