EFL Trophy
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle20:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: Home Park, England

Plymouth Argyle v Cheltenham Town

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Burton
  • 8Edwards
  • 5Wilson
  • 4Houghton
  • 2Bolton
  • 7Butcher
  • 10Mayor
  • 22Galloway
  • 11Ennis
  • 18Azaz
  • 14Miller

Substitutes

  • 3Gillesphey
  • 9Hardie
  • 16Cosgrove
  • 23Waine
  • 26Wright
  • 28Matete
  • 32Parkes

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 5Raglan
  • 15Ferry
  • 22Jackson
  • 23Bonds
  • 28Perry
  • 8Sercombe
  • 32Broom
  • 27Keena
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 7Brown
  • 20MacDonald
  • 25Ebanks
  • 26Barkers
  • 30Norton
  • 37Sambu
Referee:
Robert Lewis

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton U21312010466
2Morecambe302145-14
3Harrogate311134-14
4Hartlepool311126-44

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bolton32109367
2Tranmere311167-15
3Leeds United U21311156-14
4Crewe301215-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale33007079
2Wolverhampton Wanderers U2132014406
3Stockport310223-13
4Shrewsbury300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford31204317
2Accrington31206516
3Rochdale31206515
4Liverpool U21300336-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City32016246
2Barnsley32016516
3Doncaster311145-15
4Newcastle United U21301204-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Grimsby31114405
2Mansfield311145-15
3Manchester City U2131116514
4Derby31115504

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Manchester United U2132106427
2Barrow31114315
3Fleetwood30304404
4Carlisle301225-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton330011479
2Bradford311157-24
3Sheff Wed310256-13
4Leicester City U21301248-42

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colchester32105327
2Charlton32016336
3Gillingham311146-25
4Brighton and Hove Albion U21300347-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wimbledon32106427
2Portsmouth31208356
3Crawley31119725
4Aston Villa U213003312-90

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons32015236
2Cheltenham32015416
3West Ham United U2132013306
4Walsall300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stevenage33006159
2Peterborough31115324
3Wycombe302114-34
4Tottenham Hotspur U21301204-41

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth32105238
2Bristol Rovers32106157
3Crystal Palace U21310223-13
4Swindon300318-70

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green33009369
2Newport32015416
3Exeter310247-33
4Southampton U21300337-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea U2132015416
2Sutton United32014316
3Oxford Utd31026423
4Leyton Orient310259-43

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich32018176
2Arsenal U2132015326
3Cambridge32013216
4Northampton3003111-100
View full EFL Trophy tables

