Arnold Clark Cup
BelgiumBelgium0South KoreaSouth Korea1

Belgium v South Korea

Belgium v South Korea

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Lemey
  • 22Deloose
  • 4Colson
  • 10Vanhaevermaet
  • 2Philtjens
  • 26Ampoorter
  • 23Missipo
  • 5Wijnants
  • 9Wullaert
  • 7Eurlings
  • 3Van Kerkhoven

Substitutes

  • 1Evrard
  • 6De Caigny
  • 11Cayman
  • 13Dhont
  • 15Vangheluwe
  • 16Detruyer
  • 17Janssens
  • 20Biesmans
  • 21Bastiaen
  • 24Meersman
  • 25Fon

South Korea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Kim
  • 20Kim
  • 6Lim
  • 4Shim
  • 2Choo
  • 13Lee
  • 14Jang
  • 16Jang
  • 11Choe
  • 10Ji
  • 7Son

Substitutes

  • 1Yoon
  • 3Hong
  • 5Kim
  • 8Kim
  • 9Park
  • 12Kang
  • 15Park
  • 17Jang
  • 19Lee
  • 21Ryu
  • 22Ko
  • 23Lee
  • 24Bae
  • 25Chun
  • 26Kim
Referee:
Frida Nielsen

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamSouth Korea
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Korea Republic. Ji So-Yun tries a through ball, but Son Hwa-Yeon is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ella Van Kerkhoven (Belgium Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women).

  4. Post update

    Lim Seon-Joo (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jang Chang (Korea Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Choo Hyo-Joo with a cross.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium Women 0, Korea Republic 1. Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Son Hwa-Yeon (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Choe Yu-Ri (Korea Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Eurlings.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Belgium Women. Conceded by Choo Hyo-Joo.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Korea Republic. Jang Chang tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ella Van Kerkhoven (Belgium Women).

  13. Post update

    Lim Seon-Joo (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22006156
2Belgium21012203
3South Korea210114-33
4Italy200224-20
View full Arnold Clark Cup table

