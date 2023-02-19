Belgium v South Korea

Offside, Korea Republic. Ji So-Yun tries a through ball, but Son Hwa-Yeon is caught offside.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Lemey
- 22Deloose
- 4Colson
- 10Vanhaevermaet
- 2Philtjens
- 26Ampoorter
- 23Missipo
- 5Wijnants
- 9Wullaert
- 7Eurlings
- 3Van Kerkhoven
Substitutes
- 1Evrard
- 6De Caigny
- 11Cayman
- 13Dhont
- 15Vangheluwe
- 16Detruyer
- 17Janssens
- 20Biesmans
- 21Bastiaen
- 24Meersman
- 25Fon
South Korea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Kim
- 20Kim
- 6Lim
- 4Shim
- 2Choo
- 13Lee
- 14Jang
- 16Jang
- 11Choe
- 10Ji
- 7Son
Substitutes
- 1Yoon
- 3Hong
- 5Kim
- 8Kim
- 9Park
- 12Kang
- 15Park
- 17Jang
- 19Lee
- 21Ryu
- 22Ko
- 23Lee
- 24Bae
- 25Chun
- 26Kim
- Referee:
- Frida Nielsen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ella Van Kerkhoven (Belgium Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women).
Lim Seon-Joo (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jang Chang (Korea Republic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Choo Hyo-Joo with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium Women 0, Korea Republic 1. Lee Geum-Min (Korea Republic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Son Hwa-Yeon (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Choe Yu-Ri (Korea Republic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.
Attempt saved. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Eurlings.
Corner, Belgium Women. Conceded by Choo Hyo-Joo.
Offside, Korea Republic. Jang Chang tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.
Foul by Ella Van Kerkhoven (Belgium Women).
Lim Seon-Joo (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.