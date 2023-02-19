Rachel Daly scored twice on her first start up front for England at the Arnold Clark Cup against Italy

Rachel Daly is a headache Sarina Wiegman cannot shake.

Her performances in an England shirt have made her a firm favourite of the Dutchwoman, but the question remains - what is her best position?

For those following the Women's Super League it is a no-brainer. Daly is the league's second-highest top scorer this season with 10 goals in 13 appearances for Aston Villa.

That comes after a move from the USA in the summer where she regularly played up front.

But Daly has always been England's versatility player, performing well in both full-back positions and starting every game at Euro 2022 in defence.

However, with her impressive form now on show on a weekly basis in the WSL and her two crucial goals in England's 2-1 victory over Italy, is it time to play her in attack regularly on the international stage?

Asked if Daly was taking her chance, Wiegman told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Yeah, I think she is.

"But I also think we still have very good options in the number nine position and it's very good the competition is so high".

Can Daly and Russo play together?

Rachel Daly came on as a substitute for Alessia Russo in the 4-0 victory over South Korea on Thursday

The Lionesses' record goalscorer Ellen White was the preferred choice at the Euros, but since her retirement it has been Manchester United's Alessia Russo leading the line.

Russo, the target of two world-record bids from Arsenal in January, scored in the 4-0 win over South Korea on Thursday, before Daly claimed a double against Italy.

With two proven goalscorers in the squad, is it out of the question to play them both together in attack?

"We've played some scenarios where we've put in two centre-forwards but, for now, how we play, we wouldn't start with two. The way we're playing now - we're doing really well," added Wiegman.

"They're both very good strikers, we all know that Rachel [Daly] is very versatile so she can play in different positions in our team."

Daly's proficiency in front of goal has not only come from centre-forward positions with England either.

She started against Luxembourg at left-back and in the draw with Norway at right-back, scoring against both. She was also used as a left-back in an impressive victory over the United States at Wembley.

And Daly is happy to play anywhere.

"I'm not bothered, I'm really not," she said. "I think you guys care more about where I play than I do. I'm genuinely happy to play in any role.

"Obviously playing in the [number nine role] is something I do week-in, week-out, so it's a little bit more natural for me. But whatever role I'm given, I'll do it to the best of my ability."

Former England international Karen Carney said Daly was "an absolute dream" for a manager.

"She's so versatile," Carney told ITV. "You get quality in every position, work-rate in every position, and reliability in every position."

'Daly can sniff something out of nothing'

But after scoring two headers either side of a surprise and controversial Italian equaliser, Daly has only further strengthened her case.

"That's why you play her up front," said Carney after Daly's winner. "If you give her the service, she won't let you down. She is just a nightmare because she can sniff something out of nothing."

Ex-England striker Ian Wright added: "Rachel Daly is an aerial threat in the box and we're going to need that because we've lost someone as great as Ellen White so that's a positive."

With five months to go until England kickstart their World Cup campaign in Australia, ex-England forward Eniola Aluko believes Daly is "staking her claim to be the starting number nine" ahead of Russo.

"Alessia Russo is pushing her, but it's really interesting what's happening in this battle," added Aluko on ITV. "These are two players that are scoring goals and can play that position really well.

"I've been part of the Rachel Daly 'up-front fan club' - every time she scores I like to see it."