Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Grant McCann, Stuart Kettlewell and Ian Holloway have all been interviewed by Motherwell

Motherwell expect to appoint a new manager this week, with Grant McCann, Ian Holloway and caretaker boss Stuart Kettlewell the last three contenders.

Steven Hammell left the manager's role following last weekend's Scottish Cup defeat by Raith Rovers.

Lead development coach Kettlewell, 38, oversaw the midweek win over St Mirren and the former Ross County manager will take charge of Sunday's meeting with Hearts as the Fir Park club look to put further daylight between them and the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Former Northern Ireland midfielder McCann, 42, has had three spells in charge of Peterborough United, and has also managed Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

Englishman Holloway, 59, has also managed exclusively in England at Bristol Rovers, Queens Park Rangers, Plymouth, Leicester, Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Millwall and, most recently, Grimsby.