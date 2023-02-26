Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane has scored 20 goals in nine successive seasons across all competitions

Tottenham boosted their hopes of top-four Premier League finish with a London derby win over Chelsea that increases the pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.

Oliver Skipp's thumping 20-yard effort just after the interval put the hosts in command and their victory was sealed when Harry Kane turned home Eric Dier's knock-down late on.

While the majority of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were in celebratory mood in the final stages, Kane's goal saw visiting supporters head for the exit as Chelsea's recent woes continued.

The Blues have now won just two of their last 15 top-flight matches and sit 14 points off the Champions League places.

This result is likely to place more scrutiny on Chelsea's expensively assembled squad - with British record signing Enzo Fernandez at fault for the Spurs' opener - as well as Potter, who recently outlined the toll that criticism has placed on his family and mental health.

Meanwhile, things are on the up for Spurs, who have won four of their past five league matches.

The hosts now sit fourth in the table four points above fifth-placed Newcastle, who have two games in hand, and are expected to welcome manager Antonio Conte back to work this week after his recovery from surgery.

Overall the hosts merited the three points and had come closest to breaking the deadlock in the early stages when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw his deflected effort go past a motionless Kepa Arrizabalaga but hit the right-hand post.

The biggest talking point of an underwhelming first half was referee Stuart Attwell's initial decision to send off Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech after a melee that saw visiting forward Kai Havertz and home defender Emerson Royal booked.

Having administered yellow cards to those players, Attwell dismissed the Morocco winger for a raised arm on the advice of his assistant referee before downgrading it to a yellow after the video assistant referee recommended that the official review his decision.

Chelsea's dismal run continues

A team sheet containing six changes from their defeat to Southampton and the inclusion of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a substitute underlined the feeling of uncertainty and flux around Chelsea's bloated squad.

To underline the point, Gabon forward Aubameyang - who appeared to have been cast aside following January's lavish spending - was sent on in the 83rd minute to help retrieve a two-goal deficit.

The introduction of the striker came only after midfielders Denis Zakaria and Mason Mount had come on ahead of him with Chelsea chasing a leveller.

The loss of Thiago Silva to a first-half injury did not help the visitors' rhythm but once Skipp had opened the scoring, with a superb shot Arrizabalaga could only get a hand to, Chelsea hopes of getting anything from the game appeared to quickly recede.

For all their neat and tidy possession, Potter's side had just two shots on target with only one of those from inside the Tottenham penalty area.

Spurs on the other hand delivered the perfect counter-attacking display, making light of their 41% possession at home to record only their eighth win in 62 attempts against their London rivals in the Premier League.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 80 touches in comparison to opposite number Fernandez's 134 emphasised the difference in approaches.

Meanwhile Kane - who ensured that Arrizabalaga felt his presence with a nudge in the first-half - clinically ensured there would be no way back for the Blues as he swivelled to prod in from close range.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 20 Forster 17 Romero 15 Dier 34 Lenglet 12 Emerson Royal 4 Skipp 5 Højbjerg 33 Davies 21 Kulusevski 9 Richarlison 10 Kane 20 Forster

17 Romero

15 Dier

34 Lenglet

12 Emerson Royal Booked at 45mins

4 Skipp

5 Højbjerg

33 Davies Booked at 59mins

21 Kulusevski Substituted for Son Heung-min at 79' minutes

9 Richarlison Substituted for Porro at 89' minutes

10 Kane Substitutes 6 D Sánchez

7 Son Heung-min

14 Perisic

16 Danjuma

23 Porro

25 Tanganga

27 Lucas Moura

29 Sarr

40 Austin Chelsea Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Arrizabalaga 24 James 6 Thiago Silva 26 Koulibaly 21 Chilwell 12 Loftus-Cheek 5 Fernández 22 Ziyech 11 João Félix 17 Sterling 29 Havertz 1 Arrizabalaga

24 James

6 Thiago Silva Substituted for Fofana at 19' minutes

26 Koulibaly

21 Chilwell

12 Loftus-Cheek Substituted for Mount at 62' minutes Booked at 74mins

5 Fernández

22 Ziyech Booked at 45mins Substituted for Zakaria at 62' minutes

11 João Félix Substituted for Mudryk at 83' minutes

17 Sterling Substituted for Aubameyang at 83' minutes

29 Havertz Booked at 45mins Substitutes 4 Badiashile

9 Aubameyang

13 Bettinelli

15 Mudryk

19 Mount

20 Zakaria

23 Gallagher

31 Madueke

33 Fofana Referee: Stuart Attwell Attendance: 61,613 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Chelsea 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Chelsea 0. Post update Foul by Denis Zakaria (Chelsea). Post update Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Oliver Skipp. Post update Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Pedro Porro replaces Richarlison. Post update Foul by Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea). Post update Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Denis Zakaria. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaces Raheem Sterling. Substitution Substitution, Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk replaces João Félix. goal Goal! Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Chelsea 0. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eric Dier following a corner. Post update Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly. Post update Foul by Denis Zakaria (Chelsea). Post update Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min replaces Dejan Kulusevski. Post update Attempt missed. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Eric Dier. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward