Close menu
Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur2ChelseaChelsea0

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea: Harry Kane goal seals win for hosts

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments985

Harry Kane scores
Harry Kane has scored 20 goals in nine successive seasons across all competitions

Tottenham boosted their hopes of top-four Premier League finish with a London derby win over Chelsea that increases the pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.

Oliver Skipp's thumping 20-yard effort just after the interval put the hosts in command and their victory was sealed when Harry Kane turned home Eric Dier's knock-down late on.

While the majority of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were in celebratory mood in the final stages, Kane's goal saw visiting supporters head for the exit as Chelsea's recent woes continued.

The Blues have now won just two of their last 15 top-flight matches and sit 14 points off the Champions League places.

This result is likely to place more scrutiny on Chelsea's expensively assembled squad - with British record signing Enzo Fernandez at fault for the Spurs' opener - as well as Potter, who recently outlined the toll that criticism has placed on his family and mental health.

Meanwhile, things are on the up for Spurs, who have won four of their past five league matches. 

The hosts now sit fourth in the table four points above fifth-placed Newcastle, who have two games in hand, and are expected to welcome manager Antonio Conte back to work this week after his recovery from surgery. 

Overall the hosts merited the three points and had come closest to breaking the deadlock in the early stages when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw his deflected effort go past a motionless Kepa Arrizabalaga but hit the right-hand post.

The biggest talking point of an underwhelming first half was referee Stuart Attwell's initial decision to send off Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech after a melee that saw visiting forward Kai Havertz and home defender Emerson Royal booked.

Having administered yellow cards to those players, Attwell dismissed the Morocco winger for a raised arm on the advice of his assistant referee before downgrading it to a yellow after the video assistant referee recommended that the official review his decision.

Chelsea's dismal run continues

A team sheet containing six changes from their defeat to Southampton and the inclusion of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a substitute underlined the feeling of uncertainty and flux around Chelsea's bloated squad.

To underline the point, Gabon forward Aubameyang - who appeared to have been cast aside following January's lavish spending - was sent on in the 83rd minute to help retrieve a two-goal deficit.

The introduction of the striker came only after midfielders Denis Zakaria and Mason Mount had come on ahead of him with Chelsea chasing a leveller.

The loss of Thiago Silva to a first-half injury did not help the visitors' rhythm but once Skipp had opened the scoring, with a superb shot Arrizabalaga could only get a hand to, Chelsea hopes of getting anything from the game appeared to quickly recede.

For all their neat and tidy possession, Potter's side had just two shots on target with only one of those from inside the Tottenham penalty area.

Spurs on the other hand delivered the perfect counter-attacking display, making light of their 41% possession at home to record only their eighth win in 62 attempts against their London rivals in the Premier League.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 80 touches in comparison to opposite number Fernandez's 134 emphasised the difference in approaches.

Meanwhile Kane - who ensured that Arrizabalaga felt his presence with a nudge in the first-half - clinically ensured there would be no way back for the Blues as he swivelled to prod in from close range.

Player of the match

BuenoHugo Bueno

with an average of 8.03

Fulham

  1. Squad number11Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    6.79

  2. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    6.27

  3. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    5.97

  4. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    5.76

  5. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    5.75

  6. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    5.73

  7. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    5.66

  8. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    5.65

  9. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.63

  10. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    5.63

  11. Squad number28Player nameLukic
    Average rating

    5.61

  12. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    5.61

  13. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    5.42

  14. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    5.33

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number64Player nameBueno
    Average rating

    8.03

  2. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number21Player nameSarabia
    Average rating

    7.48

  4. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    7.39

  5. Squad number5Player nameLemina
    Average rating

    7.38

  6. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    7.31

  7. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    7.28

  8. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    7.27

  9. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    7.21

  10. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes
    Average rating

    6.72

  11. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.66

  12. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha
    Average rating

    6.57

  13. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.36

  14. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa
    Average rating

    6.17

  15. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence
    Average rating

    6.16

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 20Forster
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 34Lenglet
  • 12Emerson RoyalBooked at 45mins
  • 4Skipp
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 33DaviesBooked at 59mins
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forSon Heung-minat 79'minutes
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forPorroat 89'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sánchez
  • 7Son Heung-min
  • 14Perisic
  • 16Danjuma
  • 23Porro
  • 25Tanganga
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 40Austin

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 24James
  • 6Thiago SilvaSubstituted forFofanaat 19'minutes
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 21Chilwell
  • 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forMountat 62'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 5Fernández
  • 22ZiyechBooked at 45minsSubstituted forZakariaat 62'minutes
  • 11João FélixSubstituted forMudrykat 83'minutes
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forAubameyangat 83'minutes
  • 29HavertzBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 4Badiashile
  • 9Aubameyang
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 15Mudryk
  • 19Mount
  • 20Zakaria
  • 23Gallagher
  • 31Madueke
  • 33Fofana
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
61,613

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Chelsea 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Chelsea 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Denis Zakaria (Chelsea).

  4. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Oliver Skipp.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Pedro Porro replaces Richarlison.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea).

  9. Post update

    Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Denis Zakaria.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaces Raheem Sterling.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk replaces João Félix.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 2, Chelsea 0. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eric Dier following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Denis Zakaria (Chelsea).

  17. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reece James (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Eric Dier.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

982 comments

  • Comment posted by Sureditch, today at 15:36

    Not getting carried away. 3 points at home against a mid table side is fine, but we need to do better against the bigger West London sides like Brentford.

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 15:41

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      Chelsea just lost their cup final
      The most important match they play all year
      COYS

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 15:38

    Real Madrid have scored more goals in England this year compared to Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 15:40

      Commentier replied:
      A stat Motty would be proud of

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 15:39

    So Bueno of Wolves is man of the match in the Spurs v Chelsea game? He deserves it if he can perform magic like that.

    • Reply posted by RobinP14, today at 15:41

      RobinP14 replied:
      BBC control of their website poor yet again.

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 15:38

    Chelsea have won two of their last fifteen - yes, FIFTEEN - league matches. That's worse than anything that happened in Mourinho or Conte's last seasons. Much worse than anything they endured under Sarri.

    If it weren't for the points they picked up under Tuchel at the start of the season, they'd be right in the relegation scrap.

    Something's very, very wrong at Stamfrod Bridge on all levels

    • Reply posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 15:43

      BlackbirdLeysSpurs replied:
      Four points?
      From Chelsea?
      Unheard of
      COYS

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 15:37

    Haha 600 million and can't buy a goal, makes me feel better about Liverpools dreadful season, Thank you Chelsea....lol

  • Comment posted by kirstie, today at 15:38

    Perhaps Chelsea need to spend more money🤔

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 15:39

      Commentier replied:
      If they sack Potter they will

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 15:40

    Swapping Tuchel for Potter was really not going to solve anything.

    • Reply posted by teez, today at 15:44

      teez replied:
      Changing from a top quality manager to one that's proven he can achieve a 1 in 3 win

  • Comment posted by Go Woke Go Broke, today at 15:39

    Chelsea the laughing stock of the mega millionaires elite...

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 15:42

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      The MIGHTY SPURS smashed 'em. Now for a late title finish!!!!
      COYS 💪🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by our jimmy, today at 15:40

    The golden era of abramovich is over. Chelsea will struggle for years to come

    • Reply posted by EvertonPaul, today at 15:52

      EvertonPaul replied:
      I hope your correct. Despicable club.

  • Comment posted by Inertia, today at 15:40

    Lovely goal from Skippy and of course congratulations to Harry Kane for yet another season of 20 goals! 9 seasons in a row! - that is really impressive by any measurable standards!

    • Reply posted by sun ra, today at 15:47

      sun ra replied:
      not a one season wonder after all

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 15:40

    Graham Potter will be a very good manager at Chelsea - if he is given the time. It's not his fault the club has spent quadrillions on players.

    However, I have a feeling that diehard Chelsea fans want a bigger name and someone who is not British.

    • Reply posted by Baker, today at 15:42

      Baker replied:
      absolutely. this impatience is incredible!

  • Comment posted by AndyofKingston, today at 15:38

    I remember a few years back how the Chelsea-supporting Swedish ref, Frisk, was forced to retire in his prime due to the death threats from Chelsea fans. Now they are doing the same thing to their own manager. I hope he finds a club deserving of his skills soon.
    I’ve got a lot of time for Potter, but absolutely no time for the violent, bullying Chelsea fans.
    Thank-you Spurs

    • Reply posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 15:39

      Ignore Alien Orders replied:
      Oh please...

  • Comment posted by it aint the heat its the humility, today at 15:38

    Anytime Tottenham keep themselves in a game they've always got a chance, not the most enthralling watch but relatively effective, 4th place. Meanwhile Chelsea worst performance I've ever seen them play against Tottenham, normally they know how to mix it up and be a thorn in Spurs' side, a lost team

    • Reply posted by HughOC, today at 15:49

      HughOC replied:
      Only in 4th due to playing more games! Let's see where you are when they have all played the same.

      And beating the current Chelsea side is hardly a CL performance!!!

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 15:37

    The headlines will feature Harry + Potter. 🪄

    • Reply posted by teez, today at 15:44

      teez replied:
      Hopefully with the words sacked involved

  • Comment posted by BethnalExpat, today at 15:41

    A Fourteen point difference between Tottenham and Chelsea....
    The gap seemed a lot bigger today !

    • Reply posted by alterf, today at 16:06

      alterf replied:
      Only 12 points behind Arsenal too, what a club.

  • Comment posted by Name, today at 15:40

    Poor Chelsea, they'll have to buy a few more players. Despicable club

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:11

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      As I wrote elsewhere, Chelsea are back to the pre Roman days. The sooner their fans accept this the better.

      Also, other than the Glazers and FSG, when has an American owner ever won the Premier League or Champions League?

  • Comment posted by Rupert Garcia, today at 16:10

    Notice how the BBC call it 'player' of the match now? So the term 'man of the match' has been officially censored now, even in the men's game? Is this so that people who are not gendered male at birth don't get jealous and feel sad? How pathetic is that.?

    • Reply posted by ThanksToHarryKane, today at 16:11

      ThanksToHarryKane replied:
      Brainwashing

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 15:39

    Chelsea - no identity, no confidence and no goals. Not looking good for Potter.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 16:02

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Can't see Potter remaining as manager after this current run, looks like the tenth PL manager change this season is about to happen folks.