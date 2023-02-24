Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane's last-gasp goal earned Tottenham a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge back in August

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham have no new injury concerns within the squad ahead of Sunday's game against Chelsea.

They remain without long-term absentees Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta will not be available due to the head injury he suffered against Southampton last Saturday.

N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are back in training but not yet ready for a first-team return.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

What a game this is. Chelsea's record against Tottenham is excellent - they have won more Premier League games against them than any other opponents (33), and have taken 20 points from the past 24 available in this fixture, but it all counts for little here.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter really needs a win on Sunday because I think Blues fans are at tipping point and would not stand for losing to their bitter rivals. I actually admire Chelsea owner Todd Boehly for sticking with Potter so far but, just like at West Ham, that will change if his results don't improve.

This Chelsea team just can't score goals though, while Tottenham are doing all right at the moment, with the old Harry Kane and Son Heung-min double act working again.

It all points to a Tottenham win but they have been very inconsistent - or 'Spursy' - this season and I just have a feeling this might be the day where things go Potter's way for once.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v Those Damn Crows drummer Ronnie Huxford

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won just seven of their 61 Premier League games against Chelsea and are winless in the past eight top-flight meetings.

Chelsea are looking to become just the third team to win four consecutive away league games against Tottenham, emulating Arsenal (1952-55) and Manchester United (six between 2001-07).

Spurs could claim four points in a season from Chelsea for only the second time in the Premier League, having done so in 2008-09.

This is the 150th league meeting. Tottenham have won 47, the Blues 64, with 38 draws.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs are aiming for three consecutive Premier League home wins without conceding for the first time since their opening three matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in April 2019.

Only Manchester City's league matches have produced more goals this season than the 79 scored in Tottenham's fixtures.

They could set a club record of 23 consecutive home league games without a draw.

Spurs have conceded multiple goals in 13 Premier League matches this season, a joint top-flight high with Leicester City.

Harry Kane's last 11 goals for Spurs in all competitions were scored in London.

Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could become the first Spurs players to score home and away league goals against Chelsea in the same season since Gary Lineker in 1990-91.

Son Heung-min has scored four goals in two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, compared to just one goal in his 20 starts. No Spurs player has ever scored five from the bench in a Premier League campaign.

Chelsea

Chelsea have only won one of their 10 matches in all competitions in 2023, and just two of their last 14 league games. They have scored eight goals in those 14 matches, the fewest of any side during that run.

They are aiming to avoid a run of six games without a win in all competitions for the first time since November to December 2012.

Chelsea's nine away games without a victory in all competitions is their longest such run since a 17-match streak from April 2000 to January 2001.

The Blues are winless in all 10 league fixtures this season against the teams that began this round of fixtures above them in the table.

The 46 goals that have been scored in their 23 league games is the fewest involving any top-flight side this season.

