Man UtdManchester United20:00BrentfordBrentford
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Brentford preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Shandon Baptiste (left), who was sent off against Leicester last month, is available once again for Brentford

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in contention after missing Sunday's defeat at Newcastle through illness.

Christian Eriksen has resumed training but is not ready to return, while Donny van de Beek, Tom Heaton, Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho remain unavailable.

Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste returns after completing a suspension.

This game comes too soon for Vitaly Janelt, who is back in training after a knee injury.

Frank Onyeka is ruled out by a minor hamstring issue, while Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter are also ruled out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I called Newcastle's win over Manchester United on Sunday correctly, and I do think Erik ten Hag's side are fading.

They are still without suspended midfielder Casemiro for another two games including this one, and they really miss him.

Brentford smashed United at the start of the season and they still carry a goal threat now.

I think the Bees will score again this time too, but United are usually better when they are at Old Trafford and I am going with them to edge it.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v A Town Called Malice star Jack Rowan

Manchester United are in danger of failing to score in four consecutive league games for the first time since April 1989

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won each of their last three home league games against Brentford - a sequence spanning 84 years - scoring a total of 10 goals and conceding just one.
  • The Bees won this fixture 4-0 in August so are vying to complete a league double against United for the first time since the 1936-37 season.

Manchester United

  • United have lost just one of their last 22 Premier League home games (W14, D7), and are unbeaten in 12 such fixtures since losing to Brighton on the opening weekend of the season.
  • The Red Devils have lost four of their eight Premier League games without Casemiro in 2022-23, compared to three of 19 when he has played.
  • Marcus Rashford has scored 18 home goals in all competitions this season - the most by a player at Old Trafford in a single campaign since Wayne Rooney netted 19 in 2011-12.
  • Bruno Fernandes has assisted 49 goals in all competitions for Manchester United, more than twice as many as any team-mate since his debut for the club in February 2020.

Brentford

  • Brentford's 1-0 defeat at Everton last month is their only loss in their last 16 top-flight games (W7, D8).
  • The Bees have drawn 13 Premier League matches this season, more than any other side.
  • Thomas Frank's team lost all five of their midweek league games last term but are unbeaten in three such matches in the current campaign, drawing with Crystal Palace and Chelsea before beating Southampton.
  • Brentford, who won 2-1 at Manchester City in November, are vying to become the first London side to win away to both Manchester clubs in the same league season since Arsenal in 1990-91.
  • Ivan Toney has scored 17 Premier League goals this season; only one Brentford player has ever scored more in a top-flight campaign, with Dave McCulloch doing so three times (26 in 1935-36, 31 in 1936-37, 26 in 1937-38).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal29233370274372
2Man City28204471264564
3Newcastle271311341192250
4Tottenham29155953411250
5Man Utd2715574137450
6Brighton26127749341543
7Brentford28101354637943
8Liverpool27126948331542
9Aston Villa28125113739-241
10Fulham28116113939039
11Chelsea28108102930-138
12Crystal Palace2979132439-1530
13Wolves2977152342-1928
14West Ham2776142534-927
15Everton2969142341-1827
16Nottm Forest2869132350-2727
17Bournemouth2876152755-2827
18Leeds2868143648-1226
19Leicester2874173949-1025
20Southampton2965182347-2423
View full Premier League table

